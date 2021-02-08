Mayor de Blasio releases guidelines for ‘Open Culture’ program

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 10: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — To allow New Yorkers the opportunity to enjoy the arts within their neighborhoods, Mayor Bill de Blasio released guidelines for the city’s “Open Culture” program.

The program will permit outdoor cultural performances on designated city streets during the spring, the mayor said Monday.

It will also put artists back to work as they and cultural groups have the chance to perform across the five boroughs.

“Arts, culture, and live events are the heart of New York City. Today, we’re bringing them back,” said Mayor de Blasio.

“From Open Streets, to Open Restaurants, to Open Culture, New York City has found creative and sustainable ways to connect New Yorkers to their neighborhoods while staying safe from COVID-19. I’m honored to support the cultural institutions who make our city great, and I can’t wait to see our creative community in action.”

“Open Culture” allows for ticketed performances, rehearsals, classes and workshops.

Institutions can secure a permit for a single day at over 100 street locations.

Applications will be open beginning March 1 and extend through Oct. 31.

Eligible organizations include:

Arts and Culture Institutions : Members of the Cultural Institutions Group (CIG); recipients of Cultural Development Fund (CDF) support; recipients of borough arts council funding in 2019 or 2020; or other groups are eligible for CDF grant funding but haven’t received before.

: Members of the (CIG); recipients of (CDF) support; recipients of funding in 2019 or 2020; or other groups are eligible for CDF grant funding but haven’t received before. Cultural Venues (Performance Venues) : Entertainment facilities designed to be used for a performance in front of a live audience; this could include concert venues, theaters, and other establishments.

