Mayor de Blasio asks state, federal government for flexibility on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

NEW YORK — With New York City’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution going at a pace slower than anticipated, Mayor Bill de Blasio has asked the state and federal government to allow more flexibility on how vaccines can be distributed.

“I take full responsibility” for the city’s sluggish pace in the number of vaccines given, the mayor said Tuesday, attributing it to making sure the first few weeks of inoculations would go smoothly.

As the city ramps up vaccinations, the mayor and Health + Hospitals CEO Dr. Mitchell Katz are asking the state and federal government to allow all hospital staff to get vaccinated.

According to Dr. Katz, everyone who wanted to receive the vaccine and are eligible at H+H Hospitals have been vaccinated. Currently, the city is at Phase 1a of people eligible for receiving the vaccine, which include health care workers, nursing home residents and staff and other front-line, high-risk public health workers.

De Blasio and Dr. Katz are asking the state to allow patients over 75 to get vaccinated as well as non-clinical workers who work at hospitals.

The mayor acknowledged there is a widespread hesitancy over hospital workers receiving the vaccine and winning trust for it is also a goal.

He said the more people get vaccinated, more trust will be gained and more people will eventually ease into getting it.

Gov. Cuomo threatened Monday to fine hospitals up to $100,000 if they don’t finish their first round of inoculations by the end of the week.

Cuomo also listed the hospitals in the state that have performed most poorly in reaching vaccination goals, which included NYC Health + Hospitals, which has only given out about 31% of the vaccines available.

Mayor de Blasio said the city will set up 250 COVID-19 vaccination sites and hubs to push for the goal of administering 1 million doses by the end of January.

He is also seeking approval to open five mass vaccination sites in the coming weeks that would operate 24/7 with the goal of administering a combined 100,000 doses per week.

PIX11’s Lauren Cook, Shirley Chan and James Ford contributed to this report.