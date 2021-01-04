Mayor calls for 24/7 vaccine operation as NYC ramps up distribution

FILE – In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, Arlene Ramirez, director of patient care at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital, receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Valley Stream, N.Y. An ambitious goal of vaccinating 1 million New York City residents against COVID-19 in January was set Thursday by Mayor Bill de Blasio, who noted that meeting the target would require outside cooperation and the city dramatically increasing access. (Eduardo Munoz/Pool via AP, File)

NEW YORK — With New York City’s goal to get one million residents vaccinated in the month of January, Mayor Bill de Blasio has called for the vaccine distribution to run 24 hours, seven days a week.

With thousands of vaccine doses being stored instead of used, lawmakers called for an all-out blitz to get people doses.

During his Monday press briefing, Mayor de Blasio also called for the vaccine distribution to become a 24/7-operation in order for the rollout to speed up.

“I want to see 24-hour sites and I want to see vaccinations seven days a week,” he said.

De Blasio said slow rollout was attributed to making sure the first few weeks of distribution were “careful, smart and effective.”

Health care workers are also dealing with a vaccine “we haven’t dealt with” and keeping the vaccine at proper temperatures is also a concern, the mayor said.

“Now it’s time to sprint. From this week on, I expect numbers to increase.”

The mayor anticipates about 400,000 vaccines will be distributed each week by the end of the month.

The mayor announced more people will be eligible to receive the vaccine as early as Monday.

Beginning Monday, testing site workers, contact tracers, outpatient and ambulatory care providers, dentists, physical therapists, workers at specialized clinics and NYPD medical staff are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Home care workers, hospice workers, more nursing home staff can receive the vaccine beginning Jan. 11.

Vaccine capacity will also be increased with new pop-up clinics and vaccine hubs, with the first three hubs opening on Jan. 10 in Brooklyn’s Bushwick Education Campus, Hillcrest High School in Queens and South Bronx Educational Campus.

There are currently 125 vaccination sites across New York City. By the end of the month, the city hopes to have 250 sites open.

The calls for ramped up vaccine distribution come as the positivity rate in New York City increases.

The city has a positivity seven-day rolling average of 9%, according to daily indicators.