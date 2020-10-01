Massive gatherings at Flushing Meadows Corona Park despite growing COVID-19 clusters

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KEW GARDENS, Queens — The city added another neighborhood Thursday to the list of what they’re calling areas of concern where COVID-19 cases are the rise.

Fresh Meadows/Hill Crest is the latest ZIP code where the infection rate has surpassed 3%.

Officials say the 10 neighborhoods that are of greatest concern represent 27.5% of the new cases over the past two weeks citywide.

The city also has seven additional neighborhoods on their radar, including Williamsburg and Crown Heights, where cases are bubbling up.

Pop-up mobile testing units have been deployed across the impacted areas, including one in Kew Gardens, where foot traffic was heavy at noon Thursday.

Enforcement of masks and social distancing is now a major priority for the city, with more than 1,000 city personnel actively on the ground enforcing the rules and educating residents.

In the past two days, 130 warnings have been issued, along with 16 violations.

“Anyone not following the rules is subject to fines. Any business not following the rules is subject to closure,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said during his briefing Thursday.

That enforcement is something that Collette Smith said is lacking in her neighborhood.

The Forest Hills resident, who lives just a few yards away from Flushing Meadows Corona Park, said she and her neighbors are subjected to chaotic scenes of large gatherings nearly every night.

The latest one happened inside the boat house parking lot in the park where social distancing and masks are far and few between.

She said she’s called 911 and 311, to no avail.

“The coronavirus has been going on and people are dying, 200,000-plus. And are these people that are not taking it seriously,” she told PIX11. “One officer tells me this, another officer tells me that, and still nothing is being done.”

In a statement to PIX11, a spokesperson for the NYPD did not specifically respond to the seemingly unlawful large gatherings at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, but said:

“The NYPD will continue our education and awareness campaign and will deploy our resources as conditions warrant. We are working with the Parks Department to hand out masks and enforce social distance amongst park goers in Flushing Meadows Park. For complaints regarding social distancing, please contact 311.”

The governor has said if local governments do not enforce state guidelines, he will intervene in some capacity.

PIX11 has forwarded over video of the incidents to the governor’s office. We are waiting to hear back.