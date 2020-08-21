Marchers demand action in preventing further COVID-19 deaths

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — Tens of thousands of New Yorkers and more than 175,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

Friday night, protestors marched in the streets, as part of “March For The Dead, Fight For The Living.”

“So many people here in NYC have been lost to COVID, and now, unfortunately we are seeing the same kind of thing happen throughout the states,” activist Jennifer Flynn Walker said.

Wearing all white, hundreds gathered at the Barclays Center. They then marched across the Brooklyn Bridge, with plans for an ending at the Trump Building at 40 Wall St., though it eventually stopped at Foley Square.

Jess Lurie remembered Ann Goens, her friend’s mother. She died from COVID-19 this spring.

“She was the most lovely woman. She was a teacher and a mother and a grandmother, and she didn’t have to go. It wasn’t her time,” Lurie said.

This march not only honored those who died from the virus, but it was a political call to action.

“Donald Trump has blood on his hands, in his denialism,” marcher Doug McLean said.

March for the Dead also held protests on the West Coast Friday night in Seattle, San Francisco and San Diego.