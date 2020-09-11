Many refusing to cooperate with contact tracers, Murphy says

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says almost three-fifths of people who respond to New Jersey’s COVID-19 contact tracers are refusing to cooperate.

Murphy on Friday called on people to cooperate with the state’s roughly 1,800 contact tracers whose ranks he built up with the aim of smothering any new outbreaks.

He suggested people are worried that the tracers might pass information along to law enforcement, particularly for those associated with underage drinking parties. But he sought to allay those concerns.

Overall, 82% of people getting initial calls from tracers answer them. He said 59% refuse cooperation.

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli says the state are adding more individuals at county level to offer more social support