Many COVID-19 patients suffer through long, painful recovery

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — There is so much we don’t know about COVID-19 and its long-term effects on patients who survive.

There’s a growing number of patients who just can’t seem to shake lingering symptoms.

“Find someone who will believe you and will admit they don’t know everything about the long term effects of COVID,” Marylou Ostling, a Manhattan COVID-19 survivor, told PIX11 News.

Ostling is what’s called a long-hauler. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March and spent eight days in the hospital.

But now five months later, she is still not fully recovered. She is fatigued, having trouble sleeping and losing her hair.

“Three months in, I started losing my hair. Now it is short,” Ostling said. “They said it was stress-related or the medication and now they say it is post COVID.”

Ostling is now a patient at the Mount Sinai center for post-coronavirus care in Union Square, the first such place in the nation, with more than 300 patients and an almost three-month long waiting list.

The center’s medical director, Dr. Zijian Chen said the need is clearly enormous.

“There are now so many patients with many symptoms post their COVID exposure,” Dr. Chen said. “We’re at the point where we need to start learning how to treat these patients. Having a center like this brings together the specialists that we need.”

The center sees patients in their 20s through their 80s and their symptoms are just as varied, from still needing oxygen, chest pains, neurological effects and suffering from blood clots, to a numbness and tingling, an inability to concentrate and an overall fatigue they just can’t shake.

Dr. Chen is advising doctors in other parts of the country to open similar centers.

“With more centers and more doctors focusing on post-COVID illnesses, there is more knowledge being gained,” for the evaluation and treatment of patients,” Dr. Chen said.

And many “long haulers” were never on a ventilator, in the ICU, or even hospitalized.

Their COVID-19 case may have been mild, but their lingering symptoms are not.