Many Americans flying for holiday despite CDC pleas

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press,

LaGuardia Airport terminal B

Millions of Americans bought tickets to fly somewhere for Thanksgiving before the nation’s top public health agency pleaded with them not to travel for the holiday.

So what are they doing now? In many cases, they’re still crowding airports and boarding planes. That’s despite relatively lenient cancellation policies that major airlines have implemented since the coronavirus pandemic emerged earlier this year.

Fauci: Thanksgiving airport travel will lead to perilous situation as COVID surges

A day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned against travel, daily U.S. airport screenings topped 1 million for only the second time since the pandemic turned airports quiet in mid-March.

Even though travel levels have been elevated for the holiday, Joshua Lewis, a student headed home to Virginia, said the airport was almost like a ghost town.He headed home because his college doesn’t resume classes until after Christmas.

“I’ve been quarantining at college for the last two weeks and I will be quarantining for the next two weeks,” Lewis said.

The airlines do have cleaning procedures and passengers are all supposed to wear masks, but many, including Erin Mascio, who just flew to Knoxville to visit her parents, said they have concerns.

“The first flight was absolutely packed,” Mascio said. “It seems like there was no room. They were social distancing on the next flight.”

