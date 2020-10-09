Man says he will turn himself in after attack on reporter at Brooklyn lockdown protest

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — A prominent member of the Orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn says he will turn himself in to police for allegedly inciting a riot this week during protests against the state’s new coronavirus cluster restrictions.

Heshy Tischler said in a video posted to Twitter Friday that he will be arrested on Monday at 10 a.m. at the 66th Precinct, though he denied the allegations that he encouraged a crowd of angry protesters to attack a reporter covering the event in Borough Park on Wednesday.

Tischler has accused the reporter, Jacob Kornbluh, of lying and faking the assault.

A spokesperson for the NYPD told PIX11 News they did not have any information regarding a plan to arrest Tischler.

Earlier Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he spoke with the NYPD commissioner about the incident, which he called “unacceptable” and “disgusting.”

“An arrest is expected in that case shortly. Obviously, that just can’t happen. You cannot have someone assaulted for trying to actually report the news to everyone,” de blasio said during an interview on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show.”

Several days of protests erupted in Borough Park this week in response to the state’s new restrictions on schools, businesses and houses of worship in areas of Brooklyn and Queens experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday accused the Trump campaign of stoking anger in the Orthodox Jewish community after the restrictions were announced.

The governor said a robocall allegedly tied to Tischler and the Trump campaign went out to the Orthodox Jewish community urging them to protest with signs that read “Cuomo killed thousands.”

