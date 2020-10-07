Man pleads not guilty in NY death of 80-year-old over mask spat

The man who prosecutors say pushed Rocco Sapienza to the ground inside a West Seneca bar is charged with criminally negligent homicide.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A New York bar patron accused of shoving an 80-year-old during a confrontation about the need to wear a mask has pleaded not guilty to criminally negligent homicide.

Prosecutors said Donald Lewinski was released on his own recognizance after a court hearing on Tuesday. Police said Rocco Sapienza confronted Lewinski at a bar in West Seneca because he was not wearing a mask.

The Erie County district attorney said 65-year-old Lewinski then shoved Sapienza, who fell and struck his head. Sapienza died on Oct. 1 and the district attorney said the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

An attorney for Lewinski called Sapienza’s death a tragedy but says witness statements “make it very clear that the victim was the aggressor.”

