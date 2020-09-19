Man beats LI gas station worker over social distancing request: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FREEPORT, N.Y. — A Queens man was arrested Friday after he fractured the skull of a Long Island gas station worker who asked him to keep a social distance because of COVID-19, Nassau County police said.

The attack happened on April 3, during the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in New York, according to police.

The 67-year-old victim was working at a gas station on West Merrick Road in Freeport when Hiram Vega, 41, handed him a $10 bill, police said.

The worker asked Vega to back up and keep a social distance because of the coronavirus, according to police.

Vega responded by grabbing a metal bar from his vehicle and beating the victim in the head, ribs and right leg, police said.

The worker was hospitalized with a fractured skull and contusions on his body, officials said.

Vega fled the gas station and was arrested on Friday, police said. He is charged with one count of first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault.

He is expected to be arraigned Saturday.

