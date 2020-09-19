Man beats LI gas station worker over social distancing request: police

FREEPORT, N.Y. — A Queens man was arrested Friday after he fractured the skull of a Long Island gas station worker who asked him to keep a social distance because of COVID-19, Nassau County police said.
The attack happened on April 3, during the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in New York, according to police.
The 67-year-old victim was working at a gas station on West Merrick Road in Freeport when Hiram Vega, 41, handed him a $10 bill, police said.
The worker asked Vega to back up and keep a social distance because of the coronavirus, according to police.
Vega responded by grabbing a metal bar from his vehicle and beating the victim in the head, ribs and right leg, police said.
The worker was hospitalized with a fractured skull and contusions on his body, officials said.
Vega fled the gas station and was arrested on Friday, police said. He is charged with one count of first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault.
He is expected to be arraigned Saturday.