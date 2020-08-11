Man allegedly threw hot coffee on NJ store worker during mask dispute

A mask is seen on the ground at a nursing home (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ — A man allegedly threw hot coffee on a store employee after she asked him to adjust his mask, Hanover Township police said.

Police charged John Dedolce, 42, with assault in connection with the Friday incident.

Dedolce had a mask, but it only covered his mouth and left his nose exposed, according to a QuickChek employee. While Dedolce was at the register, she asked him to cover his nose. He allegedly refused.

The store worker told Dedolce that if he didn’t adjust his mask, she would cancel his order and ask him to leave, police said. Dedolce didn’t adjust his mask, so the worker canceled his order.

Dedolce allegedly threw the food he’d planned to buy on the floor and tossed his coffee on the store worker, burning her legs.

The worker got Dedolce’s license plate number and contacted police.