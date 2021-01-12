Lt. governor gives update on NY COVID-19 cases, vaccine rollout

NEW YORK — The Trump administration asked states Tuesday to speed up vaccinations for people 65 and older as well as those in vulnerable populations.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo addressed vaccine rollout in Day One of his State of the State address Monday.

Lieutenant Gov. of New York Kathy Hochul discussed what contributed to delays, what is being done to expedite vaccine distribution and addresses whether or not there will be changes in which people become eligible for vaccinations.

Hochul believes it will take about 14 weeks for people to get through Phases 1a and 1b. By the summer or early fall, the lieutenant governor said she hopes the general public will be able to easily receive the vaccine.