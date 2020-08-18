Local spa owner says they’re left out of state guidances

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRIBECA, Manhattan — Glowbar, a female-owned facial start-up, has been shut down since March, with no reopening date in sight.

New York City is in Phase 4 of re-opening. But according to Glowbar’s owners, and other businesses like Glowbar, they don’t seem to fall under any of the phases, and have received a lack of guidance from the state.

Now, they’re pleading with the state for guidance.

Rachel Liverman and Neha Govindraj launched Glowbar in June of 2019.

“It’s a brand new concept in skin care, which is 30 minutes only customized facials,” said Liverman. “We don’t have a menu, we don’t have add-ons. In 30 minutes, we get you an effective facial and it take off.”

Glowbar’s developing a clientele. The appointment calendar was booked six weeks in advance.

“We launched, and within three months, we became profitable in our first location. We have over a thousand members today,” said Liverman.

The partners even added a second location on the Upper East Side. Before they could open the doors to that location, COVID-19 shut them down. For five months now, they’ve been paying rent on both.

“Every single day that we’re close, we have no revenue and we’ve lost momentum,” said Liverman. “That timeline is just getting extended every day that we’re closed with no opening in sight.”

The lack of an opening date is not by choice.

When the state began outlining a reopening plan, Glowbar was taking measures to safely bring back their clients and the 30 employees they had to furlough.

When salons reopened under the guidelines for Phase 3, it’s stated “Personal care services that require customers to remove face coverings are prohibited.”

But Glowbar and others like it are unique because the only service they provide is facials.

“It seems like the governor has overlooked us completely,” said Liverman. “We’ve gotten no direction from him and his team, we’ve gotten no response from him and his team.”

This week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo laid out plans for gyms, museums and even bowling alleys to reopen. But nothing yet on places like GlowBar.

Adding to the confusion, people can still get facials from a dermatologist, because they’re classified as medical facilities, but cannot at GlowBar, because they’re considered cosmetic.

“I respect the medical field and medical spas are incredible, but it feels really unfair and just feels like the governor and his team are de-prioritizing our industry,” said Liverman.

Liverman said when given the greenlight, they’re ready to go.

“Our estheticians have 600+ hours of training and 60 to 75% of that is sanitation,” said Liverman. “Estheticians are probably the most sanitary out of every profession next to dentists. We know how to keep our clients and our team safe.”

Additionally, they have a stockpile of PPE and added safety precautions in place.

“We have face shields, we have masks, we have gloves, we have goggles, we have gowns for our estheticians to wear, said Liverman. “We even have gowns for clients to wear and will be covering beds for every single client — fresh linens, there’s nothing we won’t do to keep our team and our clients safe.”

Liverman and others in her industry would like to meet with Cuomo to discuss ways to re-open safely. They’ve also started this online petition.

“We are abiding by the rules. We trust Cuomo and his decisions so far in tackling this horrible pandemic,” said Liverman. “But we feel overlooked and forgotten. Everything is on the line right now, so every single day that we’re closed is really hurting us and threatening our business.”

PIX11 reached out to the governors office and we received this statement:

“Thanks to our data-driven public health policies and New Yorkers’ hard work, we have achieved — and so far maintained — one of the lowest rates of infection in the country, but with hot spots popping up across the country, we are continuing to monitor how and when higher-risk spa services like facials can safely resume.”