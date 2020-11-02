Local officials call on city, state of ‘Save Our Stores’ as business owners cry for help

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Non-essential business owners forced to abide by strict rules in COVID-19 red zones rallied Monday, saying enough is enough.

Howie Mittleberg, who runs the family-owned jewelry store Scott Jewelers on Kings Highway, said he’s running out of patience.

After he was shut down for three months during the height of the pandemic, he finally opened back up, to only close back down when his neighborhood was designated a red zone as part of the state’s COVID hot zone map.

“They are sending people around like we are doing something wrong, like we are selling something we’re not supposed to be,” Mittleberg told PIX11. “[They’re] undercover with badges, and half of them don’t even know what they’re doing.”

Scott Jewelers is just one of many businesses that fall within the confines of the last known red zone in Brooklyn, that encompasses parts of Borough Park, Gravesend and Midwood.

Enforcement, some local business owners say, has been aggressive and unjust.

Elected officials are now calling on the state and city to back off, proposing “Save Our Stores” legislation that would waive payment of fines and penalties incurred during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

The zones, which have been at the center of controversy within parts of the Orthodox Jewish community since they were announced, may soon be a thing of the past, the mayor suggested on Monday.

“In the course of this week, we are going to see some of the red zone compress,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a press briefing.

In the meantime, the city said enforcement will continue, insisting that guidelines are based on science and data, and nothing else.