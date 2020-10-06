Local families impacted by COVID-19 angry about president’s mask removal

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — From Queens to Orange County, local families who lost spouses or parents to COVID-19 did not take kindly to President Donald Trump’s grand return to the White House after his hospital stay, especially after he removed his face mask.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Michael Rodriguez of Jamaica, who had given a tearful eulogy at his mother, Jeanette’s, virtual funeral in April.

“Everyone else has to quarantine themselves for 14 days, and he just leaves the hospital,” Rodriguez observed on Tuesday.

Rodriguez’ partner, Matthew Dowling, added, “The way he took off his mask at the White House made a joke of the spikes we’re seeing in Queens.”

Melody Aravena of Orange County was even angrier.

Her 44-year-old husband, Sonny — a father of five — got sick after installing internet cables at a Manhattan medical center that was a hot spot for COVID-19 patients.

Sonny Aravena tried to get admitted to a hospital two different times, only to be sent home at one point with albuterol, used to treat asthma.

Sonny Aravena died on the day he was finally admitted to the hospital, March 29 — the birthday of his twin 10-year-old daughters.

“Someone who pays their equal share of taxes gets denied health care twice,” Melody Aravena noted, “gets sent home, and then dies on the last try.”

Referring to the president, the widow continued, “And this man, who paid very little taxes, is getting the best health care in the world.”

“It’s all about the money. Follow the money, always,” Melody Aravena said.

And it may have been his tweet that hit hardest.

“You’re standing there, getting the best health care in the world telling everyone else, ‘Don’t worry about it,'” she said.

Reaction also came from a widow outside of New York, Katie Coehlo, who was upset with Trump’s dramatic departure from Walter Reed Medical Center and his theatrical return to the White House.

“This man is using this as political propaganda to divide the nation, when we’re already so broken,” Coehlo said. “He could have done so much good by saying COVID is scary.”

The president has seemingly used Twitter to project an image of strength, saying he’s trying to promote optimism.

But for families who didn’t have access to the same health care, his efforts are falling flat.

The number of COVID-19 cases has risen more than 25% since mid-September. More than 7 million Americans have been infected with the virus, and more than 210,000 have died.