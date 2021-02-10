NY, federal government opening vaccine sites in Queens, Brooklyn to serve vulnerable communities

Registered Nurse Shyun Lin, left, gives Roberto Fisher, 72, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in the William Reid Apartments in Brooklyn on Jan. 23, 2021.

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday a partnership with the federal government to open new mass vaccination sites to serve “socially vulnerable communities” and battle vaccine inequity.

COVID-19 has highlighted the disparities in healthcare that already existed in communities of color.

Two sites have been designated so far for socially vulnerable communities: One at York College in Jamaica Queens and the other at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn.

Both sites can administer up to 3,000 doses of the vaccine a day, making them the largest vaccination sites opened in the state to date.

The sites will be given specific vaccine allocation from the federal government for this cause and will be jointly staffed by state and federal officials.

Cuomo said the state is working to identify additional locations in Upstate New York.

The governor announced the news at his daily virus briefing, alongside multiple White House COVID-19 task force members, Rev. Al Sharpton, and leaders from the National Urban League and the NAACP.

The governor was joined by several special guests:

Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 coordinator

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, White House COVID-19 Equity Task Force Chair

Reverend Al Sharpton

Marc Morial, National Urban League President

Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO

In addition to the federally-funded sites, New York has held several community-based pop-up vaccination sites and plans several more in the future.

“The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID, however, to be truly effective, we must ensure it is distributed fairly and equitably,” Governor Cuomo said. “The sad truth is that not only has COVID devastated communities of color on a much larger scale than white ones, but there continues to be skepticism towards the vaccine itself, especially in the Black community. That’s why this effort continues to be so critical to our success — by setting up these sites and partnering directly with the leaders and organizations who are trusted voices in these communities, we can simultaneously ensure access to the vaccine, while instilling confidence in it as well.”

Since January 15, the community-based pop-up sites have enabled roughly 30,000 New Yorkers to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Future pop-up locations will continue to be established at public housing complexes, local churches, and cultural centers state-wide through the Vaccine Equity Task Force.

Appointments for these clinics are scheduled directly with the host site or partner provider who work with community organizations and community leaders to identify New Yorkers from that specific community who are eligible to obtain a vaccination.

The following pop-up clinics are being held this week:

Queens

Korean Community Services

203-05 32nd Avenue

Bayside, NY

Open Thursday, February 11 and Friday, February 12; 9AM – 5PM

NYCHA Shelton Houses

89-09 162nd Street

Jamaica, NY

Saturday, February 13; 9AM-5PM

Sikh Cultural Society

95-30 118th Street

South Richmond, NY

Friday, February 12; 9AM-5PM

Manhattan

Confucius Plaza Community Center

33 Bowery Street

New York, NY

Saturday, February 13; 9AM – 5PM

Hamilton Madison House/NYCHA Smith Houses

50 Madison Street

New York, NY

Sunday, February 14, 9AM – 6PM

NYCHA Marshall Plaza

1970 Amsterdam Avenue

New York, NY

Sunday, February 14; 9AM – 3PM

NYCHA Baruch Houses/Grand Street Settlement

80 Pitt Street

New York, NY

Saturday, February 13; 9AM – 2:30PM

Long Island

Gerald Ryan Outreach Center

1434 Straight Path

Wyandanch, NY

Friday, February 12; 9AM-2PM

Magnolia Center

700 Magnolia Blvd

Long Beach, NY

Thursday, February 11; 10AM – 3PM

Hudson Valley

People’s Place

17 St. James Street

Kingston, NY

Friday, February 12 – 9AM – 5PM

MLK Community Center

110 Bethune Blvd

Spring Valley, NY

Thursday, February 11 – 9AM – 5PM