Lifting NYC indoor dining ban is ‘premature,’ councilman says

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A New York City councilman wants to push pause on indoor dining before it even resumes.
Councilman Brad Lander, who is also a candidate for city comptroller, suggested Saturday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to allow indoor dining beginning on Valentine’s Day was “premature.”
“As much as I want to help small businesses, based on the current data, I think it’s premature to reopen indoor dining,” Lander said in a tweet.
The Brooklyn councilman argued that restaurant workers should be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine before the ban on indoor dining is lifted.
“But this for certain: How could we possibly do it before restaurant workers are even eligible for the vaccine?! That must come first.,” he said.
Cuomo on Friday announced restaurant owners could resume indoor dining at 25% capacity on Feb. 14, as long as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations do not spike again.
New York City went from a 7.1% positivity rate in early January to 4.9% as of Jan. 28, according to the state’s COVID-19 data.
“All the models project that number to continue to drop,” Cuomo said on Friday.
Indoor dining in the five boroughs was prohibited in mid-December due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Although outdoor dining, takeout and delivery were available, cold weather deterred many from dining outside, further hindering restaurant owners still reeling from pandemic-related restrictions since March.