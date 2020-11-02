LI school closes due to ‘high number’ of staff under quarantine, district says

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SHOREHAM, N.Y. — A Long Island high school has shut down in-person learning for at least 10 days, the district said Monday.

In a statement on its website, the Shoreham-Wading River School District said the high school was closed “due to the high number of instructional staff that were quarantined by the department of health last week.”

Students and staff have pivoted to remote learning. The school will remain closed through at least Nov. 11.

More than 135 students and staff members from the high school are currently self-quarantining, Newsday reported.

It’s unclear whether any students or staff have tested positive for COVID-19 or if the quarantines are due to close contact with an infected person.