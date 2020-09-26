LI retailer to donate $450,000 worth of PPE to settle price gouging case: officials

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — A New York retailer accused of hoarding disposable masks, surgical gowns and hand sanitizer in a Long Island warehouse and selling the items at huge markups has agreed to settle the case by donating more than $450,000 worth of personal protective equipment, officials said Friday.

Amardeep Singh was the first person to be charged during the coronavirus pandemic with violating the Defense Production Act of 1950.

The law forbids stockpiling and price gouging of scarce medical supplies.

Investigators executing a search warrant at Singh’s retail store in Plainview and a warehouse in Brentwood on April 14 had found 23 pallets containing more than 100,000 face masks, 10,000 surgical gowns, nearly 2,500 full-body isolation suits and more than 500,000 pairs of disposable gloves, according to prosecutors.

Singh marketed the items online and disregarded a cease-and-desist letter from the New York Attorney General’s Office, prosecutors said.

Under the terms of his deferred prosecution agreement, Singh will donate PPE valued at more than $450,000 to hospitals, health care providers, first responders and other essential workers, prosecutors said.

“The defendant has accepted responsibility for taking advantage of a public health emergency for personal profit,” acting United States Attorney DuCharme said Friday in a statement. “Today’s deferred prosecution agreement is a victory for heroic health care workers and first responders who will benefit from the personal protective equipment relinquished by the defendant in their continuing battle against the COVID-19 virus.”

