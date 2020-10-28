LI country club, homeowner issued nearly $20K in fines for parties violating COVID-19 rules

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — A country club and a homeowner on Long Island were issued a combined $19,500 in fines Wednesday for separate parties that flouted the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the county has come too far in curbing the spread of COVID-19 to allow large gatherings to set them back.

“This type of blatant disregard for the well-being of others is not only extremely disappointing, it will not be tolerated,” Bellone said.

The largest fine was leveled against the North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue, where a wedding on Oct. 17 with over 90 attendees led to at least 30 COVID-19 cases — one-third of the entire party.

All of the attendees who tested positive are under isolation and 159 close contacts have been told to self-quarantine, Bellone said.

The country club was cited for violating the governor’s coronavirus executive order that limits gatherings to a maximum of 50 people, according to Bellone. A violation of the county’s sanitary code was also issued.

The Health Department recommended a $15,000 fine for the state violation and an additional $2,000 fine for the county violation.

In Farmingville, meanwhile, a woman who hosted a massive party last weekend with more than 200 guests was issued a fine of $2,500.

This is the first resident in Suffolk County to be issued a fine for violating the executive order, according to Bellone.

The county executive said it’s still too soon to know whether anyone at the party will test positive for COVID-19 but the county is monitoring the situation.