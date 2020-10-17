LI church bell to ring every 6 seconds for 2 weeks to honor COVID-19 victims

The Congregational Church of Patchogue will ring its church bell every 6 seconds for two weeks to honor the more than 218,000 people who have died of COVID-19.

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — A Long Island church is honoring the more than 218,000 American lives lost to the coronavirus pandemic in a unique way.

Beginning Sunday at 10 a.m., the 850-pound bell at the Congregational Church of Patchogue will ring every 6 seconds, 24 hours a day for two weeks.

Each bell toll signifies one life, according to the church. At the end of the two weeks, there will be 218,000 bell tolls representing 218,000 people who have died of COVID-19.

The final bell toll will ring on Nov. 1, which is All Saints Day.

As of Saturday morning, 218,625 Americans have died of the virus this year, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.