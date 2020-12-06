Lawmakers say new COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
WASHINGTON — With time running out, lawmakers are closing in on a proposed COVID-19 relief bill that would provide roughly $300 in extra federal weekly unemployment benefits but not another round of $1,200 in direct payments to most Americans.

It’s an issue that President-elect Joe Biden will have to wrestle over with a new Congress next year.

The $908 billion aid package to be released Monday would be attached to a larger year-end spending bill that’s needed to avert a government shutdown this coming weekend.

The $1,200 cash payments were popular when they were first distributed after the pandemic hit, and Biden has expressed hope that a second wave might come after weekend negotiations.

