Lawmakers press COVID relief bill after unemployment benefits expire

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.— Some lawmakers are imploring President Donald Trump to sign COVID relief legislation without further delay, even if it means having Congress follow up with more help.

Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans lapsed overnight as Trump refused to sign the end-of-year COVID relief and government spending bill approved by Congress.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said Trump’s inaction in the face of hardship is “unbelievably cruel.”

On Sunday evening, Trump tweeted he had “good news” on the bill. He said more information was coming.

Among Trump’s fellow Republicans, Sen. Pat Toomey, of Pennsylvania, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also said the president should sign the bill, then make the case for more assistance.

The fate of the bipartisan package remains in limbo as Trump holds out for larger $2,000 stimulus checks for most Americans and complains about “pork” in government spending.

The $900 billion virus aid package is linked to a $1.4 trillion government funding bill. That means Trump’s refusal to sign the legislation could spark a federal shutdown at midnight Monday.

The House will return Monday to vote on options.

