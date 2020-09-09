Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, September 9, 2020

A sign demonstrating the distance people should keep from each other during the coronavirus outbreak in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York.

1 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus briefing. Watch in video below or click here.

COVID-19 in NY



3 deaths

0.91% infection rate

Under 1% for 33 straight days

463 hospitalizations

SLA and NYS Police Task force: Over the last month, 36,000 establishments visited.

Compliance is 99.2%.

Restaurants in NYC



“There’s a whole industry around restaurants,” Cuomo said.

We approached indoor dining in NYC with caution after seeing warning signs Upstate and lack of compliance in NYC

Indoor dining to resume in NYC at 25% capacity with strict restrictions on Sept. 30. READ MORE.

Traffic in NYC



Gov. sees uptick in car traffic in New York City

take public transportation, It’s clean and will decrease traffic.

Other industries reopening



No update on reopening of Broadway shows, concerts, etc.

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily briefing. Watch in video below.

Violence in NYC



NYPD made 160 gun arrests last week — 25-year record

Reopening NYC schools



School bus service will be back and available beginning Sept. 21.

Service for 100,000 students on first day of school

5,962 special ed. Routes; 2,470 general education routes

60 bus company contracts with new safety measures.

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 79 (3.8% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 220

Percentage tested positive: 1.04%

Q&A



Flu season seems less than last year in the southern hemisphere: Does that mean it’ll impact NYC? It shows positive signs for NYC, but fighting the coronavirus via masks and social distancing can help with the flu. Dr. Varma: We are cautiously optimistic that all the measures taken now will help with fighting flu transmission Flu shots are one of the most important ways to keep safe and healthy this year.

Schools — how many families are switching from in-person to remote learning? We’re fine tuning the exact number of teachers needed. We have thousands ready to teach in-class. We also have many thousands of substitutes who can be mobilized. Carranza: ⅔ of student body will be in-person on some days.

Chancellor said there would be a 30-day supply of PPE for schools everyday, but some teachers said they arrived Tuesday with no masks, PPE There were a handful of schools missed, the mayor said. But they’re getting the PPE ASAP. Carranza: Some facilities are leased facilities. When PPE would be delivered, the landlord didn’t accept packages, but we’re working with everyone and addressing issues.

Indoor dining: Governor implied he’s ready to give the green light as long as the mayor has proper protocol There has been a lot of conversation among safety measures. We are making progress. We all need to come to an agreement on what needs to be safe.

Moving homeless from UWS hotels to shelters. What precedent does that say where the wealthy can argue and get a decision switched? We have to focus on what’s healthy and safe for our community and for the homeless. The height of COVID-19 is way behind us. We need to get out of hotels. We want them to be in shelters that provide proper support.

Homeless hotels: Why is it necessary for them to move them? For years, we don’t want to be in temporary hotel facilities. Want to focus on long-term shelters that help homeless get back on their feet.

Indoor dining: Can you expand on what measures are being done? The last thing we want to see is people losing businesses. We have tight standards. If we keep fighting back the coronavirus, more options open up.

School bus service: Are there some students who were eligible for bus service but not getting it? We’ve got not only kids who are all remote, but because of blended learning, we’ve got days where one child is in school and another school the next day. Lesser buses needed. We are providing service and making sure they’ll get it when needed.

School buses tracking. Has it been delayed? It has been due to the pandemic. Expected to be up and running next school year.

The Lucerne decision — was it made by the mayor himself? Most of the issues and concerns come to the mayor. He visited the UWS because of all the concerns from the community. What he saw proved there was a problem that needed to be addressed. We’ll keep doing this in other areas in the city. Want to get people back to shelters that will help them and provide resources. This hotel stay was only temporary.



Happening today:



NYC malls and casinos across the state can reopen Wednesday, but at lower capacities and with new safety restrictions. Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 440,578 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,367 deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.

