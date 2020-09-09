Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, September 9, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1 p.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus briefing. Watch in video below or click here.
COVID-19 in NY
- 3 deaths
- 0.91% infection rate
- Under 1% for 33 straight days
- 463 hospitalizations
- SLA and NYS Police Task force: Over the last month, 36,000 establishments visited.
- Compliance is 99.2%.
Restaurants in NYC
- “There’s a whole industry around restaurants,” Cuomo said.
- We approached indoor dining in NYC with caution after seeing warning signs Upstate and lack of compliance in NYC
- Indoor dining to resume in NYC at 25% capacity with strict restrictions on Sept. 30. READ MORE.
Traffic in NYC
- Gov. sees uptick in car traffic in New York City
- take public transportation, It’s clean and will decrease traffic.
Other industries reopening
- No update on reopening of Broadway shows, concerts, etc.
10 a.m.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily briefing. Watch in video below.
Violence in NYC
- NYPD made 160 gun arrests last week — 25-year record
Reopening NYC schools
- School bus service will be back and available beginning Sept. 21.
- Service for 100,000 students on first day of school
- 5,962 special ed. Routes; 2,470 general education routes
- 60 bus company contracts with new safety measures.
Daily indicators
- COVID Hospitalizations: 79 (3.8% positivity rate)
- New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 220
- Percentage tested positive: 1.04%
Q&A
- Flu season seems less than last year in the southern hemisphere: Does that mean it’ll impact NYC?
- It shows positive signs for NYC, but fighting the coronavirus via masks and social distancing can help with the flu.
- Dr. Varma: We are cautiously optimistic that all the measures taken now will help with fighting flu transmission
- Flu shots are one of the most important ways to keep safe and healthy this year.
- Schools — how many families are switching from in-person to remote learning?
- We’re fine tuning the exact number of teachers needed. We have thousands ready to teach in-class. We also have many thousands of substitutes who can be mobilized.
- Carranza: ⅔ of student body will be in-person on some days.
- Chancellor said there would be a 30-day supply of PPE for schools everyday, but some teachers said they arrived Tuesday with no masks, PPE
- There were a handful of schools missed, the mayor said. But they’re getting the PPE ASAP.
- Carranza: Some facilities are leased facilities. When PPE would be delivered, the landlord didn’t accept packages, but we’re working with everyone and addressing issues.
- Indoor dining: Governor implied he’s ready to give the green light as long as the mayor has proper protocol
- There has been a lot of conversation among safety measures.
- We are making progress. We all need to come to an agreement on what needs to be safe.
- Moving homeless from UWS hotels to shelters. What precedent does that say where the wealthy can argue and get a decision switched?
- We have to focus on what’s healthy and safe for our community and for the homeless.
- The height of COVID-19 is way behind us. We need to get out of hotels. We want them to be in shelters that provide proper support.
- Homeless hotels: Why is it necessary for them to move them?
- For years, we don’t want to be in temporary hotel facilities. Want to focus on long-term shelters that help homeless get back on their feet.
- Indoor dining: Can you expand on what measures are being done?
- The last thing we want to see is people losing businesses.
- We have tight standards.
- If we keep fighting back the coronavirus, more options open up.
- School bus service: Are there some students who were eligible for bus service but not getting it?
- We’ve got not only kids who are all remote, but because of blended learning, we’ve got days where one child is in school and another school the next day.
- Lesser buses needed.
- We are providing service and making sure they’ll get it when needed.
- School buses tracking. Has it been delayed?
- It has been due to the pandemic. Expected to be up and running next school year.
- The Lucerne decision — was it made by the mayor himself?
- Most of the issues and concerns come to the mayor. He visited the UWS because of all the concerns from the community. What he saw proved there was a problem that needed to be addressed.
- We’ll keep doing this in other areas in the city.
- Want to get people back to shelters that will help them and provide resources.
- This hotel stay was only temporary.
Happening today:
- NYC malls and casinos across the state can reopen Wednesday, but at lower capacities and with new safety restrictions. Read more here.
The latest official numbers:
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 440,578 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,367 deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.
COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks
The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here