Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, September 23, 2020

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio gave an update on COVID-19 in the city. Watch in video below.

COVID-19 areas of concern. READ MORE.



Ocean Parkway Cluster (Midwood, Borough Park, Bensonhurst)

Edgemere-Far Rockaway Cluster

Williamsburg Cluster

Kew Gardens Cluster

Account for 20% of all cases citywide as of Sept. 19.

CEO of Health and Hospitals Dr. Mitchell Katz: We’ve called leading physicians to monitor Made thousands of robocalls and distributed COVID-19 related material Distributed thousands of masks



Furloughs



Extending to managerial and unrepresented employees at City Agencies — over 9,000 total

Five furlough days starting October through March

Saves over $21 Million

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 72 (9.72% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 326

Percentage tested positive: 0.75%

Q&A



Cluster of cases, are they connected to Orthodox Jewish community? We’re doing what we can to stop the problem. “We want to work with communities to stop it.”

Will this increase in cases impact reopening schools next week? No, the city is constantly monitoring. Focus is what’s happening in that school. We’re confident with going forward on school reopenings, but we’re working to prevent further spread in communities.

With an uptick, can you determine how many are connected to Brooklyn yeshivas. What is the outreach among those areas? In the last few days two Yeshivas have been closed due to COVID-19 challenges. The outreach to the community “has been nonstop.” If there’s a place that violates state and city rules, we will shut it down immediately. Dr. Katz: We’re monitoring closely what’s going on in all schools, including yeshivas.

Schools: Given staffing challenges, why did the city agree with the UFT if there was a challenge. Was it present when agreeing to the plan? We all needed to move off the old formulas quickly. No matter the year, there’s still staffing that needs to be addressed. When you add in the multiple models due to COVID-19, it’s a moving target

Uptick in Hasidic neighborhoods — we saw a drop in the summer, then the uptick. What changed? How far will the city go to stop this outbreak (compared to measles) Mayor: “We’re obviously going to do whatever it takes.” We’ve shut down two yeshivas. Outreach has been consistent, but there’s likely fatigue over all the rules and regulations (like in other neighborhoods) Dr. Katz: High Holy days before the high Holy days, people come together, the opening of schools, weather getting colder, people returning from travel.

Industry City — do you think New Yorkers have become anti-development Wrong kind of development, lack of public benefit and public enforceability. It was supposed to provide jobs, public spaces, housing, but it didn’t. City planning is up and running again.

Any detected increase during High Holy Days — why not note this earlier? We saw increases in localized areas and measures were taken. Now we’re seeing a spread of increases in the last week. Dr. Katz: We have to act based on high-quality data. Number of people being tested is small. These have been messages we’ve been out of the community for weeks with. Now, there’s a more dramatic message. Dr. Chokshi: The emphasis was on Borough Park, Midwood, Bensonhurst. We’re seeing this evolve in the last few days and 24 hours. It’s so important to take swift action.

Any thought about using different standards when hyperlocal infection rates zoom up? When we believe it’s happening, we’ll look into it. If it’s a danger to a school community, we will act on it.

Can you share what guidance you have provided with representatives in the community. We have been in constant communication with community leaders. The message has been clear to get people to wear masks and social distance. There has been a lot of enforcement in March and April. Now we see the most tangible data where it shows the problem. The message has been clear throughout Dr. Katz: There are many people who are complying with the rules, but there are also a lot who do not.

If the uptick continues, will you continue to produce stricter measures on particular communities rather than just the whole city? What’s more important than saving lives? What we know works is a lot of communication, distributing masks to people and having people lead by example. If people don’t want to be helpful to neighbors, we’ll take action.



The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there were 451,227 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,432 confirmed deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.

