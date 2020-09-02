Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, September 2, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
10:20 a.m.
Mayor Bill de Blasio held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.
Indoor dining
- The mayor promised clarity on the future of indoor dining by the end of September. Read more here.
Census
- There are 28 days left to be counted in the 2020 Census.
- The citywide self-response rate, as of Tuesday, is 57.9%, de Blasio said.
- The lowest response rate in some neighborhoods is around 43%, de Blasio said.
- The Census Subway Series Round 1: Jamaica, Queens beat Canarsie, Brooklyn in the number of new census filings. Jamaica’s response rate is 51.6%, up from 50.7%, and Canarsie’s response rate is 49.2%, up from 48.5%.
- The Census Subway Series Round 2, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6: Upper East Side vs. Midwood, Brooklyn
- NYC Counts Contest: Any New Yorker who fills out the census is eligible to enter and win a number of prizes, including a $1,000 Seamless gift card, annual membership to MoMA + MoMA PS1, and $50 in Lyft credits plus an annual Citi Bike membership.
Progress on closing disparities in health care
- NYC Care expands to Manhattan and Queens four months ahead of schedule.
- All five boroughs now have NYC Care, which provides health insurance coverage to New Yorkers.
- 30,000 New Yorkers are enrolled in NYC Care
- 85,000 provider visits and 17,000 telehealth visits have been completed
- 31 Community Based Organization (CBO) partners have signed on
- 16 new CBOs have signed on in Queens and Manhattan
- To enroll in NYC Care, call 1-646-NYC-Care
NYC Test and Trace Corps.
- Hyper-local response: Sunset Park, Borough Park, Soundview
- Sunset Park: 1.3% positive rate — down from 4.2%; 10,454 tested, 22,148 doors knocked
- Borough Park: 2.9% positive rate; increased testing, education and community engagement underway
- Soundview: Low positive rate but the community is under-tested. Rapid point of care testing started Tuesday and runs through Sept. 15 at Clason’s Point Library, located at 1215 Morrison Ave. in the Bronx.
- To date, 570 people in Soundview have been tested and 4,773 doors knocked.
7 a.m.
New York City gyms can officially reopen Wednesday, but with strict safety protocols. Read more here.
The latest official numbers:
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 435,510 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,331 deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.
COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks
The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here