Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, September 2, 2020

A sign acknowledging the work of doctors and nurses is posted on a traffic control box outside Brooklyn Hospital Center on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

10:20 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.

Indoor dining



The mayor promised clarity on the future of indoor dining by the end of September. Read more here.

Census



There are 28 days left to be counted in the 2020 Census.

The citywide self-response rate, as of Tuesday, is 57.9%, de Blasio said.

The lowest response rate in some neighborhoods is around 43%, de Blasio said.

The Census Subway Series Round 1: Jamaica, Queens beat Canarsie, Brooklyn in the number of new census filings. Jamaica’s response rate is 51.6%, up from 50.7%, and Canarsie’s response rate is 49.2%, up from 48.5%.

The Census Subway Series Round 2, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6: Upper East Side vs. Midwood, Brooklyn

NYC Counts Contest: Any New Yorker who fills out the census is eligible to enter and win a number of prizes, including a $1,000 Seamless gift card, annual membership to MoMA + MoMA PS1, and $50 in Lyft credits plus an annual Citi Bike membership.

Progress on closing disparities in health care



NYC Care expands to Manhattan and Queens four months ahead of schedule.

All five boroughs now have NYC Care, which provides health insurance coverage to New Yorkers.

30,000 New Yorkers are enrolled in NYC Care

85,000 provider visits and 17,000 telehealth visits have been completed

31 Community Based Organization (CBO) partners have signed on

16 new CBOs have signed on in Queens and Manhattan

To enroll in NYC Care, call 1-646-NYC-Care

NYC Test and Trace Corps.



Hyper-local response: Sunset Park, Borough Park, Soundview

Sunset Park: 1.3% positive rate — down from 4.2%; 10,454 tested, 22,148 doors knocked

Borough Park: 2.9% positive rate; increased testing, education and community engagement underway

Soundview: Low positive rate but the community is under-tested. Rapid point of care testing started Tuesday and runs through Sept. 15 at Clason’s Point Library, located at 1215 Morrison Ave. in the Bronx.

To date, 570 people in Soundview have been tested and 4,773 doors knocked.

7 a.m.

New York City gyms can officially reopen Wednesday, but with strict safety protocols. Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 435,510 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,331 deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.

