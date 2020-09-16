Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

10:15 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily briefing. Watch in video below.

Finances in NYC



We lost $9 billion in revenue

We’re trying to do everything we can to prevent job cuts

Mayor’s office has focused on savings and found over $12 million in savings in their budget.

As of October 1 through March, every Mayor’s Office employee, nearly 500 total, will take five furlough days

Asian American community in NYC



Since the beginning of the pandemic, many Asians and Asian Americans in the city were victims of hate or assault.

NYPD forms Asian hate crime task force

25 Asian American officers in the task force — speaks languages including Mandarin, Korean, Cantonese, Fukienese and Tagalog

Heartwork Against Hate



Create artwork that shows positive messages

For NYC youth ages 10 to 18 eligible

Deadline: Wednesday, Sept. 30

For more information: nyc.gov/heartwork

Sanitation



DSNY restoring about 65 litter basket trucks 24% increase from current level Focus on 27 neighborhoods impacted by COVID-19

NYCEDC restarting CleaNYC Provide cleaning services in neighborhoods and parks through the end of 2020.



Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 75 (11.54% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 277

Percentage tested positive: 0.87%

Q&A



P.S. 63 saw broken windows, poor ventilation — teachers have reported for poor air circulation years ago, yet they were given passing grade by the ventilation team. Will the city go back and fix these issues? I don’t want to see any classroom used if they shouldn’t be. Inspectors will be sent there to evaluate. Any reports that need to be fixed will be fixed by Monday or will not be used.

Will the city go back and fix these issues? Principals union still says 2,000 additional educators isn’t enough and some teachers are being assigned to subjects they’ve never taught. There’s constantly adjustments that have to be made — This year more than ever. We’re asking everyone to use their skills and talents to support kids.

DOE concluded there won’t be enough teachers to provide live instruction on blended remote days. We’re serving up a huge endeavor. We’re starting on Monday, it won’t be perfect and adjustments will be made. Carranza: We’ll be transparent with families. “Our goal has always been synchronous instruction every single day, but as we look at the first day and know that we’re working through these staffing challenges, we’re being honest with the public” Some of your education remotely will be asynchronous. Which can still be rigorous. We’ll continue to ramp up “we’re going to continue to add capacity to provide and meet our goal which is synchronous instruction everyday.” As we look at the first day and work on the staffing

Furloughs: Why now? You’ve been talking about borrowing for months. Why not take this earlier in the process Many thought there would’ve been a stimulus and were shocked there hasn’t been. Since it hasn’t happened. We’re looking for every possible way to make moves we can make. “It’s at the point we have to show we’re going to do everything and anything to do this.”

Does it give you leverage moving forward — any feedback from borrowing in Albany, finding savings. The work we’re doing has been nonstop. This is about saving the city and our future. Everyone’s trying to do what they can. Let’s all keep working together.

Why go this route rather than raise money? EX: Property tax People in this city are hurting. The last thing we’re going to do is have people pay more in property tax

Budget — With 20% of school aid being withheld, other districts are cutting staff, How is NYC able to pay for these additions? We have some flexibility and resources that continue to come in. Other places have different ways revenue comes in. We’re going to do everything it takes to serve our kids.

Explain how the city is confirming COVID-19 tests and how it is done faster? It is a better situation than March. We didn’t even know the pandemic was already spreading in the city.

What has the DOE done to close the digital divide during the summer Carranza: More than 340K wi-fi-enabled devices to students and working with internet companies. City has also set up hundreds of hot spots for students. Schools have also reached out to parents and students to make sure they have what they need and are prepared.Mayor: Even in the midst of crisis, DOE did an amazing job to get devices and services for kids. Lots of businesses also stepped up.

Schools and being prepared Most schools said they have what they’re need. 2,000 teachers are being assigned Carranza: Superintendents are working hard. We’ve narrowed down which schools have most staffing issues. Teachers have to be teaching in area of expertise

Hate crime in NYC: Trump keeps calling COVID-19 the “Chinese disease.” What’s your comment, have you addressed it with him? Unfortunately, this president makes a conscious choice and it’s a purposeful effort to divide.

COVID-19, ICE and deportations — What kind of assistance is the city providing? Despite the bluster of threats the president and Washington has made, what we’ve seen is that people in immigrant communities know that NYC and NYPD are working to protect them.

Street fairs: Has any thought been given to holiday fairs and markets We’ve made the decision not to allow permits as we’ve done in the past. We want streets to be clear. More on holiday markets will be announced later on, but all will be based on data and science.

Outdoor dining will be taking place again next year — can you assure street fair organizers that Mayor’s admin will work to bring them back in 2021? We should have open restaurants next year. It should be permanent for every summer. In terms of street fairs, we just need to make sure the time is right. Hopes a vaccine will be ready by spring, allowing for more summer events to be back to normal — but it depends on all data.

Teachers and Principals union have concerns on delays of confirming COVID cases. How is the city confirming it this time around and how is it being done quickly? We’ve put a dedicated on-site team — once we get basics of info into the system their focus is that. We’re putting ourselves in a place where it information can be looked into and addressed faster. How long does it take for the situation room to confirm a positive test? — For NYC residents, turnaround time can be “tens of minutes”



The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 445,714 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,405 deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.

