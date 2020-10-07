Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, October 7, 2020

A pedestrian walks along an empty Pier 2 in Brooklyn Bridge Park against the downtown Manhattan skyline, Monday, March 16, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Cuomo held a phone briefing with the latest updates on COVID-19 in New York.

Daily indicators



Hot spot testing: 5.1% (five times what it is statewide)

Testing for state overall: 1.05%

Positivity rate 1.25

8 new fatalities

748 hospitalizations (up 43 from day before — hospitalizations seen in hot spot clusters)

176 in ICU/72 in ventilators

Hot spots in NY



Orange 3.9

Rockland 4.9

Broome 6.1

Brooklyn: 2.2

The spread is inevitable if we don’t control the hot spots.

Cluster action initiative



Some people are unhappy, “I understand it.”

These limitations are better than a closedown, Cuomo said.

If you see the infection rate go up, we’re backing off on the “valve” — reduce infection rate and activity.

There are no options here because the facts are blunt. If you don’t slow the rate of infection, it will increase.

To the communities that are upset: They weren’t following the rules. The rules weren’t being enforced because the communities didn’t want to follow them.

If we had enforced the first rule, we wouldn’t be here in the first place.

President on no aid negotiations



That’s the height of unreasonableness.

If you starve the state and local governments, you will hurt the national economy.

Q&A



President and no aid: We have a huge deficit. The only way to do it within the state: Tax increase, borrowing Cuomo: if there’s no package by Election Day, then the next president will provide aid. Likely the Senate would also go Democratic and provide more.

We have a huge deficit. The only way to do it within the state: Tax increase, borrowing Do you think there would be irreversible action before the election? Do you think the state can last past December (likely post absentee ballot count)? You can’t reverse the damage you did. We have to hold on until we know the facts.

NYC — people were out disobeying mandates, protesting without masks, no police enforcement These are difficult rules. It’s a dramatic shift for society. A lot of people from the very beginning. These clusters are done by cases. It’s actual case data by address of the case. Then you put them all on a map and you see a cluster. There’s always been opposition, but most New Yorkers are smart and have common sense.

New restrictions: Is the state going to work with the city moving forward? Enforcement has to be done. It’s not that we didn’t have the right rules. We had the rules, it wasn’t enforced in these areas because it’s hard to. Because those people don’t want to listen. This is the consequence of non-enforcement.

Passing of Joe Bruno: He lived a long life. I wish him and his family peace. They were on different sides of the political table, but he was an honorable, respectful, sincere public servant who truly believed what he believed.

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio holds his daily briefing with updates on COVID-19 in New York City. Watch live below.

Breaking Updates



We have the opportunity to keep this outbreak small and address it, turn it around, the mayor said of growing COVID “hot spots.” It will take hard work and discipline…It will take sacrifice, the mayor said.



De Blasio Brooklyn protest reaction



“People have and will protest, and we understand there is a place for peaceful protest, but the NYPD will not tolerate people doing harm to others, damage to property or setting fires. Anything like that is unacceptable,” de Blasio said.

There will be consequences if people don’t listen to NYPD warnings or direction at demonstrations.

“This is about protecting everyone’s lives…all New Yorkers,” the mayor said.

Mayor said he spoke to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea and his team Wednesday morning about the Borough Park protest. “It’s very clear we’re dealing with a health emergency…The NYPD will be enforcing those rules.” “When the NYPD issues an instruction, people must follow the instruction. If they don’t, then they are liable for whatever consequences occur.”

Mayor said he thinks Gov. Cuomo’s restrictions on houses of worship are necessary and would hold up in court.

If large numbers of people are gathering, there will be a large police response, de Blasio said.

COVID-19 clusters in NYC



Restrictions on all zones in effect for a minimum of 14 days, starting Thursday, Oct. 8

Fines for mass gatherings will be up to $15,000 a day

Fines for not wearing face coverings or not social distancing can be up to $1,000.

Outreach in NYC: Over 1,200 City personnel on the ground today (Wednesday) T2 canvassers flyering in business corridors DOT emailing all Open Restaurant participants in Red and Orange zones SBS and Office of Nightlife doing targeted outreach NYPD and DOT updating electronic signage at key intersections Robocalls to all households in Red and Orange zones State and city creating an online tool to type in address and check which zone it might be in



6 a.m.

A protest erupted in the streets of Brooklyn overnight over Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new religious-gathering restrictions in NYC’s COVID-19 “hot spots.” Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there were 466,908 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,536 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

