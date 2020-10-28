Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, October 28, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing with the latest on COVID-19 in NY. Listen in video below.
Breaking updates
- Cuomo warns of small gatherings resulting in COVID transmission/new cases
- Cuomo says New York counties can impose mask mandates for students in county schools.
Daily indicators
- 129,660 tests conducted Tuesday
- 2,031 came back positive, bringing state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 500,677 (since pandemic began)
- Positivity rate in microcluster focus zones: 3.78% (Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland, Orange)
- Positivity rate without microclusters: 1.37% (down from 1.5%)
- Overall statewide number: 1.56% (down from 1.78%)
- With microclusters and overall state numbers, you will see a day-to-day bouncing.
- 15 new COVID-19 fatalities
- 1,085 hospitalized (236 in ICU)
Microcluster updates:
- Orange County has made progress: Red zone will be changed to orange zone there
- Progress in other microclusters, but nothing that would allow for change classifications.
Nationwide positivity rate:
- NY is at 1.3%
- At Johns Hopkins nationwide survey, we are #2 from the bottom. Only Maine is lower than we are, Gov. Cuomo said.
New York City early voting issues:
- Cuomo says NYC must come up with an alternative to the current Board of Elections.
- “As long as it’s an intelligent alternative, I will work night and day to get it done,” he said.
- “How many times has the Board of Elections in New York City proven incompetent? But I think this was the tipping point and it has to change.”
10 a.m.
Mayor de Blasio shared the latest on NYC’s COVID-19 battle. Watch in video below or click here.
Early voting polling sites
- Glad to see a turnout, but more needs to be done to make it quicker and easier to vote.
- People don’t need to wait in line for hours.
- Fundamental problem is the Board of Elections.
- Needed reforms
- Constitutional amendment to fundamentally change BOE
- Pass legislation in Albany that professionalizes BOE Bill S2726A
- Move to a structure more like Campaign Finance Board – bipartisan, functional
NYC small businesses – Open Storefronts program
- Starting Oct. 30 through Dec. 31
- Businesses can utilize sidewalk directly in front of their establishment
- Businesses on existing Open Streets for restaurants can use the curb lane directly in front of store.
- Businesses on same block can join together and apply for an Open Street.
- Visit nyc.gov/OpenStorefronts to review eligibility, apply and for more questions
Daily indicators
- COVID Hospitalizations: 105 (23% positivity rate)
- New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 552
- Percentage tested positive: 1.39%
- 7-day rolling average: 1.75%
Q&A
- Open Storefronts: What are the guidelines?
- Mayor: We want to make sure we’re maximizing space, but being smart. The perfect world is having more space and open air.
- Mets, Citi Field and Steve Cohen
- We’ll be finished with it very soon. Likely within the next few days
- When can indoor dining increase capacity to 50%?
- That’s a state decision, but we’re watching very vigilantly.
- Landlords are seeing 50% vacancy. There has been help for renters, is there help for building owners?
- We need a bigger type of support. Everyone deserves relief
- Restrictions and urgency on cases
- Outdoors vs. indoors is a huge factor.
- That’s why we’re looking at other options like open storefronts.
- Brooklyn protests were not peaceful – there was destruction, etc.. Will the city look into prosecution?
- We always try to learn and do better. A lot of what happened in June was peaceful protest. There were situations with unacceptable violence and things police did that was not acceptable.
- This situation: Mayor hasn’t gotten a full report yet, but no violence against people, police or property is unacceptable. Prosecutions should be done.
- National school testing
- Some testing in recent years have been accurate, some haven’t.
- We’ve seen our graduation rate go up. State test scores have gone up. We’re seeing more people take part in AP courses. There’s a lot of signs of real, meaningful progress.
- Special needs children devastated by school shutdowns in red zones.
- We have to look for a special approach for these schools, it’s a conversation we need to have with the state.
- Inspectors giving summonses for schools, businesses. What is being done?
- I haven’t heard this, but send the info to city hall and we will address this.
- Brooklyn protests.
- We’ll make sure police get us an update right away.
- Open Storefronts: Is it allowed on streets or only on streets with
- This is about sidewalks — it’s different. It’s inspired by Open Restaurants. The only exception is when there is an Open Street/Open Restaurant on the block.
The latest official numbers:
As of Monday, there were 498,646 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,758 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
