Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, October 28, 2020

A sign in Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn reminds people to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing with the latest on COVID-19 in NY. Listen in video below.

Breaking updates



Cuomo warns of small gatherings resulting in COVID transmission/new cases

Cuomo says New York counties can impose mask mandates for students in county schools.

Daily indicators



129,660 tests conducted Tuesday 2,031 came back positive, bringing state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 500,677 (since pandemic began)

Positivity rate in microcluster focus zones: 3.78% (Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland, Orange)

Positivity rate without microclusters: 1.37% (down from 1.5%)

Overall statewide number: 1.56% (down from 1.78%)

With microclusters and overall state numbers, you will see a day-to-day bouncing.

15 new COVID-19 fatalities

1,085 hospitalized (236 in ICU)

Microcluster updates:



Orange County has made progress: Red zone will be changed to orange zone there

Progress in other microclusters, but nothing that would allow for change classifications.

Nationwide positivity rate:



NY is at 1.3%

At Johns Hopkins nationwide survey, we are #2 from the bottom. Only Maine is lower than we are, Gov. Cuomo said.

New York City early voting issues:



Cuomo says NYC must come up with an alternative to the current Board of Elections. “As long as it’s an intelligent alternative, I will work night and day to get it done,” he said. “How many times has the Board of Elections in New York City proven incompetent? But I think this was the tipping point and it has to change.”



10 a.m.

Mayor de Blasio shared the latest on NYC’s COVID-19 battle. Watch in video below or click here.

Early voting polling sites



Glad to see a turnout, but more needs to be done to make it quicker and easier to vote.

People don’t need to wait in line for hours.

Fundamental problem is the Board of Elections.

Needed reforms Constitutional amendment to fundamentally change BOE Pass legislation in Albany that professionalizes BOE Bill S2726A Move to a structure more like Campaign Finance Board – bipartisan, functional



NYC small businesses – Open Storefronts program



Starting Oct. 30 through Dec. 31

Businesses can utilize sidewalk directly in front of their establishment

Businesses on existing Open Streets for restaurants can use the curb lane directly in front of store.

Businesses on same block can join together and apply for an Open Street.

Visit nyc.gov/OpenStorefronts to review eligibility, apply and for more questions

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 105 (23% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 552

Percentage tested positive: 1.39%

7-day rolling average: 1.75%

Q&A



Open Storefronts: What are the guidelines? Mayor: We want to make sure we’re maximizing space, but being smart. The perfect world is having more space and open air.

Mets, Citi Field and Steve Cohen We’ll be finished with it very soon. Likely within the next few days

When can indoor dining increase capacity to 50%? That’s a state decision, but we’re watching very vigilantly.

Landlords are seeing 50% vacancy. There has been help for renters, is there help for building owners? We need a bigger type of support. Everyone deserves relief

Restrictions and urgency on cases Outdoors vs. indoors is a huge factor. That’s why we’re looking at other options like open storefronts.

Brooklyn protests were not peaceful – there was destruction, etc.. Will the city look into prosecution? We always try to learn and do better. A lot of what happened in June was peaceful protest. There were situations with unacceptable violence and things police did that was not acceptable. This situation: Mayor hasn’t gotten a full report yet, but no violence against people, police or property is unacceptable. Prosecutions should be done.

National school testing Some testing in recent years have been accurate, some haven’t. We’ve seen our graduation rate go up. State test scores have gone up. We’re seeing more people take part in AP courses. There’s a lot of signs of real, meaningful progress.

Special needs children devastated by school shutdowns in red zones. We have to look for a special approach for these schools, it’s a conversation we need to have with the state.

Inspectors giving summonses for schools, businesses. What is being done? I haven’t heard this, but send the info to city hall and we will address this.

Brooklyn protests. We’ll make sure police get us an update right away.

Open Storefronts: Is it allowed on streets or only on streets with This is about sidewalks — it’s different. It’s inspired by Open Restaurants. The only exception is when there is an Open Street/Open Restaurant on the block.



The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 498,646 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,758 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

