Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus briefing. Watch in video below.

Travel advisory latest



No practical way for NY to quarantine NJ, CT and PA, Cuomo says Talking to leaders and experts about new testing and technology alterations to find different method of quarantining. Quarantining between these states would have negative effect on business and economy



Micro-cluster initiative



Detect small outbreaks as they happen, take quick action to eliminate outbreak

Identify the “micro-cluster” “Cluster zone” focus area will be designated based on exactly where cases are coming from Buffer zone (yellow and orange zones) with fewer restrictions will be implemented where necessary so state can monitor spread from micro-cluster Each micro-cluster has restrictions on social and economic activities After 14 days data will be reviewed and adjust

Restriction area adjustments: To exit a “red zone”: Under 3% after 10 days (4% in less-populated areas) To exit an “orange zone”: Under 2% after 10 days (3% in less-populated areas) To exit a “yellow zone”: Under 1.5% after 10 days (2% in less-populated areas) Additional considerations: Are new hospitalizations trending downward? Are new cases coming from a new source (ex: congregate facility)? Has local government undertaken increased and effective compliance enforcement actions? Is the community cooperating?



NY “cluster zone” updates:

Brooklyn:



Red zone remains red Will keep reviewing data Increasing virus-control measures

Initial orange zone now becoming part of yellow zone

Initial yellow zone remains yellow

Queens – (North) Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills



Initial red zone now becoming part of yellow zone

Initial orange zone now becoming part of yellow zone

Initial yellow zone remains yellow

Map adjusted to now include uptick in Ozone Park neighborhood

Queens – Far Rockaway



Initial red zone now becoming part of yellow zone

Initial orange zone now becoming part of yellow zone

Initial yellow zone remains yellow

Orange County



Red zone remains red

Yellow zone remains yellow

Rockland County



Red zone remains red

Yellow zone remains yellow Increased community testing in yellow zone



Broome County



Yellow zone remains yellow

New upticks/cluster areas:



Counties along the Pennsylvania border.

Steuben County – About 4% average daily positivity for three weeks

Chemung County New orange zone with yellow zone buffer



10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.

COVID-19 vaccine



The vaccine will open the doors wider for economic recovery, de Blasio said.

The city is planning for vaccine deployment.

Once there is a sufficient supply of a vaccine, the city will prioritize health care workers and essential workers before offering to the general public.

The city is working to ensure adequate cold storage.

Health officials continue to recruit and prepare vaccine providers in communities: Pharmacies, urgent care centers, private and public hospitals, and COVID-19 testing sites.

Equity will be at the center of the Department of Health’s deployment of a vaccine,

Trust is an essential ingredient in turning a vaccine into vaccination, DOH Commissioner Dave Chokshi said.

Chokshi said the DOH is closely tracking the science of developing vaccines. The DOH is also enrolling and educating doctors and clinicians; adapting databases and outlining plans for physical distribution and storage of a vaccine.

NYC cluster zones



23,000 tests have been conducted since Sept. 30.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to offer updates on the cluster zone restrictions Wednesday and the city is ready to work with the state on what those updates are.

Tips for a safe Halloween



Stay outside: Go trick-or-treating outside instead of inside apartment buildings.

Back up: Step back 6 feet after ringing a doorbell.

Masks: Costume masks are not effective at stopping COVID-19; wear a face covering over a costume mask.

QnA



If restrictions are relaxed in cluster zones how will enforcement change? De Blasio said there will be enforcement efforts but the priority will be education.

How confident are you that in-person school will continue? Based on the experience so far, de Blasio said he’s very confident. The infection rate in schools is lower than the citywide infection rate, the mayor said.



The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there were 486,480 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,672 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

