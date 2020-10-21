Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus briefing. Watch in video below.
Travel advisory latest
- No practical way for NY to quarantine NJ, CT and PA, Cuomo says
- Talking to leaders and experts about new testing and technology alterations to find different method of quarantining.
- Quarantining between these states would have negative effect on business and economy
Micro-cluster initiative
- Detect small outbreaks as they happen, take quick action to eliminate outbreak
- Identify the “micro-cluster”
- “Cluster zone” focus area will be designated based on exactly where cases are coming from
- Buffer zone (yellow and orange zones) with fewer restrictions will be implemented where necessary so state can monitor spread from micro-cluster
- Each micro-cluster has restrictions on social and economic activities
- After 14 days data will be reviewed and adjust
- Restriction area adjustments:
- To exit a “red zone”: Under 3% after 10 days (4% in less-populated areas)
- To exit an “orange zone”: Under 2% after 10 days (3% in less-populated areas)
- To exit a “yellow zone”: Under 1.5% after 10 days (2% in less-populated areas)
- Additional considerations:
- Are new hospitalizations trending downward?
- Are new cases coming from a new source (ex: congregate facility)?
- Has local government undertaken increased and effective compliance enforcement actions?
- Is the community cooperating?
NY “cluster zone” updates:
Brooklyn:
- Red zone remains red
- Will keep reviewing data
- Increasing virus-control measures
- Initial orange zone now becoming part of yellow zone
- Initial yellow zone remains yellow
Queens – (North) Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills
- Initial red zone now becoming part of yellow zone
- Initial orange zone now becoming part of yellow zone
- Initial yellow zone remains yellow
- Map adjusted to now include uptick in Ozone Park neighborhood
Queens – Far Rockaway
- Initial red zone now becoming part of yellow zone
- Initial orange zone now becoming part of yellow zone
- Initial yellow zone remains yellow
Orange County
- Red zone remains red
- Yellow zone remains yellow
Rockland County
- Red zone remains red
- Yellow zone remains yellow
- Increased community testing in yellow zone
Broome County
- Yellow zone remains yellow
New upticks/cluster areas:
- Counties along the Pennsylvania border.
- Steuben County – About 4% average daily positivity for three weeks
- Chemung County
- New orange zone with yellow zone buffer
10 a.m.
Mayor Bill de Blasio held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.
COVID-19 vaccine
- The vaccine will open the doors wider for economic recovery, de Blasio said.
- The city is planning for vaccine deployment.
- Once there is a sufficient supply of a vaccine, the city will prioritize health care workers and essential workers before offering to the general public.
- The city is working to ensure adequate cold storage.
- Health officials continue to recruit and prepare vaccine providers in communities: Pharmacies, urgent care centers, private and public hospitals, and COVID-19 testing sites.
- Equity will be at the center of the Department of Health’s deployment of a vaccine,
- Trust is an essential ingredient in turning a vaccine into vaccination, DOH Commissioner Dave Chokshi said.
- Chokshi said the DOH is closely tracking the science of developing vaccines. The DOH is also enrolling and educating doctors and clinicians; adapting databases and outlining plans for physical distribution and storage of a vaccine.
NYC cluster zones
- 23,000 tests have been conducted since Sept. 30.
- Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to offer updates on the cluster zone restrictions Wednesday and the city is ready to work with the state on what those updates are.
Tips for a safe Halloween
- Stay outside: Go trick-or-treating outside instead of inside apartment buildings.
- Back up: Step back 6 feet after ringing a doorbell.
- Masks: Costume masks are not effective at stopping COVID-19; wear a face covering over a costume mask.
QnA
- If restrictions are relaxed in cluster zones how will enforcement change?
- De Blasio said there will be enforcement efforts but the priority will be education.
- How confident are you that in-person school will continue?
- Based on the experience so far, de Blasio said he’s very confident. The infection rate in schools is lower than the citywide infection rate, the mayor said.
The latest official numbers:
As of Tuesday, there were 486,480 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,672 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks
The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here