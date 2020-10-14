Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, October 14, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

11 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus phone briefing Wednesday morning. Listen to the briefing below or click here.



The statewide positivity rate, not including red zone microclusters, is .95%

The average percent of positive tests in just the microclusters is 6.2%.

The statewide positivity rate, including the microclusters, is 1.1%

New York City’s positivity rate is 1.2%.

The Brooklyn red zone cluster positivity rate is 6.4%

The positivity rate in the Mid-Hudson Region, which includes Orange and Rockland counties, is 1.6%

These microclusters will continue for at least one year, Cuomo said.

We need a vaccine, plus some people won’t take the vaccine, the governor added.

“By the way, this could go on for years,” Cuomo said. “So let’s remember the context.”

Seven new deaths were reported.

There are 15 new hospitalizations. Total hospitalizations are at 938.

Red zone restrictions enforcement: Three new actions



No. 1: Cuomo is sending a notification to local governments in New York City, Orange and Rockland counties saying they must enforce the public health law under Section 16, especially in the red zones.

If the local government does not effectively enforce the law, the state will withhold funds from that government, Cuomo said. The local governments receiving this notice are: New York City, Rockland and Orange counties, the Town of Ramapo and Village of Spring Valley.

“If these schools are operating, it’s easy to find out,” Cuomo said.

No. 2: All red zones schools will receive a letter from the state informing them if they are caught operating illegally, the state will withhold funding, Cuomo said.

“Yeshivas receive a significant amount of funding,” the governor added.

No. 3: All schools that have already been identified as violating the closure order will be served Wednesday with a notice mandating they close and informing them the state is withholding funding until the matter is resolved “to our satisfaction,” Cuomo said.

The governor did not provide a specific amount of funding that would be withheld. “It depends,” he said.

The enforcement actions follow published reports of a yeshiva illegally operating in the Brooklyn cluster as well as large religious gatherings in the borough.

Other enforcement actions



Following an investigation into the Chainsmokers concert that drew a large crowd in the Hamptons this summer, the promoters will be fined $20,000 for violating public health law.

The state is also sanctioning the Town of Southampton, which approved the concert’s permit. The town will no longer be able to approve permits gatherings without getting state approval first.

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio holds his daily briefing. Watch below.

Breaking updates



Thursday, Oct. 15 is the last day to fill out the 2020 census now, after Supreme Court decision

NYC teaming with Curb to help get New Yorkers in cabs and to the polls to vote during early voting Use promo code “VoteEarly” on Curb app to get $5 off your taxi ride to an early-voting polling location



New mask initiative



Mayor de Blasio says it’s important to wear a mask indoors when around people you don’t live with.

That and social distancing are critical to stopping a second save, mayor says.

Testing update



Bottom line is to get tested as frequently as appropriate, mayor says.

People who should get tested once a month include anyone who work in health care, first responders, essential workers and those who live or work in group settings.

Get tested immediately if you: Have COVID symptoms, live or work in an area with increased COVID transmission, have attended indoor gatherings of 50+ people, were in close contact with someone who has COVID (quarantine and get tested), returning from a state with high level of COVID (quarantine and get tested)

Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo retirement from NYPD



“We’ve rarely disagreed” in recent months, mayor said. He said he tried to convince Pichardo to stay on.

De Blasio said the chief’s retirement was a personal and family decision.

The mayor said the accusation that he was meddling in the NYPD is “just not true.”

De Blasio said the narrative about him being angry with Pichardo over missing a phone call is “not accurate.”

The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there were 476,708 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,598 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

