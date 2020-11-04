Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, November 4, 2020

A sign in Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn reminds people to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

3:30 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest numbers



Positivity rate in a cluster zones: 2.69% (18,581 test results were reported Tuesday, yielding 499 positives)

Positivity rate outside cluster zones: 1.42% (114,953 test results were reported, yielding 1,627 positives)

Statewide positivity rate: 1.59%

14 COVID-19 related fatalities

Patient Hospitalization – 1,253

Number ICU – 284

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest in the city’s COVID-19 battle. Watch in video below or click here.

NYC voting



1.2M in-person turnout on Election Day in NYC

2.3M cumulative turnout in NYC (1.1M voted early)

Deputy Mayor Phil Thompson: “Yesterday was a great day in New York City.”

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 114 (26% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 628

Percentage tested positive: 1.54%

7-day rolling average: 1.74%

Q&A



Senate has not flipped — stimulus? Clearly there will be issues, but if there’s a democratic presidency, there will be a stimulus.

Possible violence? We need to be ready for everything. It’s a good sign there was early voting and everything was doing well. Anyone suggesting fraud is illegitimate and unfair, and it could spark protests

If a Biden presidency doesn’t happen, what are the next steps the city has to do (economic/finances)? We don’t want to have layoffs, etc. but we’re far from that situation.

Senate power they can hold in helping the city in funding. State senate democrats have done an important thing in the last two years.

What is the plan for layoffs and cutbacks? We have major assistance from unions. That gives us the opportunity to get to February. Presuming a Biden presidency, there will be a stimulus that will help us. If Trump wins, there will be a lot of pressure. Last resort is layoffs.

Discipline of NYPD out of May/June protests: NYT had a story that had video of 60+ cases of police use of force. I want police transparency, but court actions have stood in the way. This issue has been caught up. As soon as we have the ability to do that, we have the break out.

When asking the NYPD about discipline, we’re asked to submit a form. Whatever we can put out that’s already public, we’ll give you the scorecard.

Stimulus: Is there a situation where the city can recover without federal assistance? Without fed. Assistance, it’ll be a longer, slower recovery. It makes no sense to have NYC struggle without help.

Retirements and seniority issues Democratic process is what happens and it doesn’t matter who they voted for — as long as they voted. If the net of the election is Democratic president, same senate and a dem. House, that’s a far better thing

Aid: McConnell has expressed little interest in supporting the city, state, MTA “Mitch McConnell works in a vacuum.” There are some who are deeply concerned about stimulus in the state because they’re on the line now. There’s no one to be falsely optimistic, but there’s a democratic path.

Federal stimulus and assuming NYC gets it. How will it be delivered? Is there concern that it would pass through the state and the governor would have control over that before the city? Every mayor will say the same thing: There is concern. We need resources to go directly to localities. It’s more efficient and more reliable. I am firmly convinced the democratic party believes stimulus funding will go to cities and states.

Law and order candidate without a real response. Democrats were able to reassert themselves in several states. We’ll know more when we see final results.

Albany borrowing authority Next time the legislature will come back is in January. We don’t have any assumptions about the legislature acting soon.



The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 515,815 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,868 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

