Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, November 25, 2020

11 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on NY’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below or click here.

Thanksgiving in NY



State is distributing 50,000 turkeys statewide

Celebrate with your household

Daily Indicators



NY positivity rate with cluster over sample: 5.28% NY positivity rate without clusters: 3.04% Micro-cluster zones alone: 3.62%

Test results reported: 173,085

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 2,982 ICU: 596 Intubated: 277

COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 41

COVID-19 in NY



Positivity rate goes up, that means hospitalization and ICU numbers go up and deaths go up.

People knew there would be an increase in the fall

We have tremendous increases statewide that have been going up through the fall. We expected it, we knew it.

Thanksgiving will be an added accelerant, Gov. Cuomo said.

COVID-19 latest



CDC says: 24% give COVID to someone else never developed symptoms

24% give COVID to someone else never developed symptoms 35% give COVID to someone else are pre-symptomatic



10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio shares the latest on COVID-19 in NYC. Click here to watch.

7:45 a.m.

Councilman and New York City Education Chair Mark Treyger spoke on Mayor Bill de Blasio’s proposed phased reopening plan for city schools:

Education chair talks NYC schools reopening plan

Happening today:

New restrictions take effect in parts of Upper Manhattan, Staten Island and Long Island in newly designated “yellow zones” and an “orange zone.” Read the details here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 613,266 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,482 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

