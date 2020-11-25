Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, November 25, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on NY’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below or click here.

Thanksgiving in NY

  • State is distributing 50,000 turkeys statewide
  • Celebrate with your household

Daily Indicators

  • NY positivity rate with cluster over sample: 5.28%
    • NY positivity rate without clusters: 3.04%
    • Micro-cluster zones alone: 3.62%
  • Test results reported: 173,085
  • NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 2,982
    • ICU: 596
    • Intubated: 277
  • COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 41

COVID-19 in NY

  • Positivity rate goes up, that means hospitalization and ICU numbers go up and deaths go up.
  • People knew there would be an increase in the fall
  • We have tremendous increases statewide that have been going up through the fall.
    • We expected it, we knew it.
  • Thanksgiving will be an added accelerant, Gov. Cuomo said.

COVID-19 latest

  • CDC says: 24% give COVID to someone else never developed symptoms
  • 35% give COVID to someone else are pre-symptomatic

10 a.m.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio shares the latest on COVID-19 in NYC. Click here to watch.

7:45 a.m.
Councilman and New York City Education Chair Mark Treyger spoke on Mayor Bill de Blasio’s proposed phased reopening plan for city schools:

Education chair talks NYC schools reopening plan

Happening today:
New restrictions take effect in parts of Upper Manhattan, Staten Island and Long Island in newly designated “yellow zones” and an “orange zone.” Read the details here.

The latest official numbers:
As of Wednesday, there were 613,266 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,482 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

