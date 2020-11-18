Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, November 18, 2020

FILE- In this March 12, 2020 file photo, a commuter wearing a face mask walks along the platform next to a train bound for New York City at the New Rochelle Metro-North station in New Rochelle, N.Y. The first sustained outbreak of COVID-19 to be detected in the New York metropolitan area occurred in the suburb of New Rochelle. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

3 p.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio share the latest on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below.

Schools in NYC



Since city have reached 3.00% threshold, schools will close. READ MORE.

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 114 (43.86% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 1212

Percentage tested positive: 2.75%

7-day rolling average: 3.0%

Q&A



What was the delay in the presser? With the 3.00% data, we had to double check the numbers and have long discussions with the state and governor. We will have an update in the next couple of days about what’s needed to get schools reopened.

How many students need devices? What will be done to get that done? De Blasio: We’re contacting and working with every single student. Carranza: Issue continues to be supply site issue. We’ve been on the top of the list. About 40,000 devices that will arrive by the end of the week. There are about 60K devices “in the orbit.” But we’ve ordered about 100,000 devices. In the interim, schools have prepared paper packets and assignments that students would need to complete to bridge the gap of receiving devices.

State and city are using different metrics: Why are you not on the same page? It’s been reported before that the state and city have different numbers, but each entity will have its own approach. We’ve put our standards with schools based on the city’s data. “The state understands that” Dr. Dave Chokshi: Our commitment is to always provide the most accurate data. One of the major differences is that the city counts based on the date the test was taken rather than when the test result was received

When will schools reopen? Not sure yet. Schools will be closed through Thanksgiving. Monday after Thanksgiving will be the earliest schools can reopen, but the comeback plan will be fleshed out later on.

Enrollment for rec. centers and Learning Bridges. Essential workers will have preference for Learning Bridges seats, as well as other families — It’s been low enrollment, so seats will be available.

Gov. said that if NYC goes to the 3%, then we go to the orange zone. Whose are we going by to determine when we go to the orange zone? The state has deferred to local jurisdictions when based on school situations. On the questions with zones, that’s the state’s domain. The state’s metrics measured cluster zones and when we’d enter different phases of reopening. The state’s metrics will determine whether or not we enter the orange or red zone.

What do we do with our children who are remote but are not always just home. Mayor: Get test. Whether or not you’re doing remote learning or blended. Dr. Chokshi: All children should get tested. People are interacting, and there’s also household transmission.

Faced with the second wave, but more people are seeing longer lines at urgent cares. Mayor: Turn to our health and hospital sites. Overwhelmingly, they generally have not had longer lines and have fast turnarounds with results. Dr. Chokshi: We’re working everyday through the Test and Trace Corps and H+H to expand capacity testing for New Yorkers.

For those who don’t live near Health and Hospital sites? They should find the closest site to them. If they need to take public transportation, wear face coverings. Get tested ASAP if you’re symptomatic.

Did you inform Cuomo you’d still be closing schools? City has been in contact with Cuomo. He may not have known the moment it would happen because they had to get emails out to schools, but he knew it was coming soon.



2:20 p.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced New York City schools would close.

1:30 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on COVID-19 in NY. Watch in video below or click here.

Daily numbers:



4.7% – clusters

State positivity: 3.4%

7-day average: 2.9%

35 new deaths

NYC positivity: 2.9%

7-day rolling average *: 2.5%

COVID-19 in NYC



Parts of Bronx becoming Yellow zone

Queens extended yellow zone to Astoria

NYC could go to orange zone at 3% positivity

If NYC hits 3% and we want the schools to reopen in an Orange zone, we need a different formula for school “test out”

Cuomo on Thanksgiving



There will be a spike after Thanksgiving

Be smart.

Advice: Don’t be a turkey

Q&A



You said the city had the decision to close schools. If they enter an orange zone, that means they’ll be going all remote. What does this mean? We closed some city schools two weeks ago. Schools will be open by state law. School districts set a number. They follow them. Any local school district in a microcluster zone — the schools can remain open in an orange zone, but they have to do additional testing.

Mask ordinance Cuomo: I’ve tried to enforce mask ordinance. It’s different from saying “I’m not enforcing the law because I don’t agree with it.”

The chancellor sent an email; Schools will be closed We went through a very formal process where we said consult with the parents and be part of it. You can just by fiat say schools are opened or closed. “It only works if the parents are willing to send the children.”



The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 574,072 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,224 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

