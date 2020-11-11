Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, November 11, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1:30 p.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared the latest on NY’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below or click here.
Daily Indicators
- 164,300 tests reported Tuesday, 4,820 were positive
- NY positivity rate Tuesday with cluster over sample: 2.9%
- NY positivity rate without clusters: 2.5%
- Micro-cluster zones alone: 4.9%
- NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 1,628
- ICU: 304
- Intubated: 135
- COVID-19 fatalities in NY Tuesday: 21
COVID-19 in NY, the country
- “It’s really getting much much worse by the day,” Gov. Cuomo said.
- Country beat a record on highest cases (beat April record)
- Areas we’re seeing increase in cases are near neighboring states with increased cases.
Increase in COVID-19 cases
- Taking several actions today. READ MORE.
- Bars and restaurants: Statewide, SLA-licensed establishments must close at 10 p.m.
- “That’s one of the main spreaders of COVID,” Cuomo said.
- Gyms must close at 10 p.m.
- Like surrounding states: Private parties capped to 10 people
- These go into effect Friday at 10 p.m.
NY Cluster zones
- Portchester- once a yellow zone, now an orange zone.
- Steuben, NY — once a yellow zone, now eliminated
- Waverly becoming a yellow zone.
- Parts of Staten Island to become a yellow zone.
Q&A
- Bars and restaurants — there’s a discrepancy among 25% opening in the city and the 50% elsewhere. Will you consider restricting capacity in areas surrounding NYC?
- If these measures are not enough to slow the spread, we’ll turn the valve more and part of that would be reducing the number of people in indoor dining.
- NYPD assistance
- We need the NYPD to assist — we can’t run NYC without the NYPD. 150 sheriffs is not enough.
NYC Daily indicators:
- 94 patients admitted to the hospital
- 817 new cases
- The infection rate 7-day average is 2.52%
- “This is our LAST chance to stop a second wave,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
The latest official numbers:
As of Wednesday, there were 540,965 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,026 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
