Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Jonathan Eadie walks past three American flags he installed on the pier at Coney Island during the current coronavirus outbreak, on Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York. Eadie says he has been putting up the flags whenever he can after he was furloughed from his job on March 23. He said, "It makes me feel good to do this. Some people like it, and some don't."

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1:30 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared the latest on NY’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below or click here.

Daily Indicators



164,300 tests reported Tuesday, 4,820 were positive

NY positivity rate Tuesday with cluster over sample: 2.9% NY positivity rate without clusters: 2.5% Micro-cluster zones alone: 4.9%

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 1,628 ICU: 304 Intubated: 135

COVID-19 fatalities in NY Tuesday: 21

COVID-19 in NY, the country



“It’s really getting much much worse by the day,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Country beat a record on highest cases (beat April record)

Areas we’re seeing increase in cases are near neighboring states with increased cases.

Increase in COVID-19 cases



Taking several actions today. READ MORE.

Bars and restaurants: Statewide, SLA-licensed establishments must close at 10 p.m.

“That’s one of the main spreaders of COVID,” Cuomo said.

Gyms must close at 10 p.m.

Like surrounding states: Private parties capped to 10 people

These go into effect Friday at 10 p.m.

NY Cluster zones



Portchester- once a yellow zone, now an orange zone.

Steuben, NY — once a yellow zone, now eliminated

Waverly becoming a yellow zone.

Parts of Staten Island to become a yellow zone.

Q&A



Bars and restaurants — there’s a discrepancy among 25% opening in the city and the 50% elsewhere. Will you consider restricting capacity in areas surrounding NYC? If these measures are not enough to slow the spread, we’ll turn the valve more and part of that would be reducing the number of people in indoor dining.

NYPD assistance We need the NYPD to assist — we can’t run NYC without the NYPD. 150 sheriffs is not enough.



NYC Daily indicators:



94 patients admitted to the hospital

817 new cases

The infection rate 7-day average is 2.52%

“This is our LAST chance to stop a second wave,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 540,965 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,026 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here