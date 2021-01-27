Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Patrons wait in line for a supermarket Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Corona section of the Queens borough of New York. Data released by city health officials show that residents in the immigrant-rich Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Corona sections of Queens have tested positive for the coronavirus at higher rates than in wealthy, mostly white parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared the latest on COVID-19 in the state. Watch here or in video below.

Breaking updates:



Gov. Cuomo declares the holiday surge is over and says hospitals never became overwhelmed despite spike in cases and patients.

All restrictions lifted on remaining “orange zone” micro clusters, Cuomo said.

Remaining “Yellow zones” include two areas of the Bronx, Washington Heights area of Manhattan, area of Queens, and area in Newburgh.

Daily indicators:

Statewide positivity: 5.44%

Total test results reported: 202,661

Statewide deaths: 170

Statewide hospitalizations: 8,771 (-60)



ICU patients: 1,588 (+14)

Intubated patients: 1,027 (+21)

NYC restaurants updates:



Cuomo talking to health officials and stakeholders this week

Governor will announce a plan for NYC restaurants by end of this week (Friday, Jan. 29)

COVID variant updates:



We still need to be careful about hospital capacity, the governor said. Priority should be to vaccinate health care workers, group 1a Cuomo said there’s good progress in vaccinating health care workers, but still a disparity between regions Local governments directed to enforce rules at hospitals were vaccinations are lower

There are now 42 positive cases for the U.K. variant statewide in New York

Vaccine updates:



96% of allocated first vaccine doses have been administered across the state, Cuomo said.

Now going week-to-week, and uncertain about next week allocation, so no planning possible, according to Cuomo.

Residents at all nursing homes in the LTCF program have been offered vaccines. 72% have been vaccinated 44% of staff have been vaccinated – All will be offered by Feb. 7

State will partner with local governments to open vaccination sites to achieve social equity or uneven coverage.

Vaccine will take between six and nine months, Cuomo said.

Q&A

Is Cuomo open to having NYC indoor dining capacity moved up to 25% or even 50%?



“We don’t have a plan today… We’re looking at going back to the 25%, and how and when you do that,” Cuomo said.

NYC restaurant closing times extended?



“At this time, no,” Cuomo said, but added that they are looking at it in the long term.

Is the UK variant now spreading widely?



NY is continuing to test for the various mutations of COVID-19

We’ve looked at close to 3,000 samples since end of December from all parts of the state

There are currently 42 positives in NY for the U.K. variant

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared an update on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below or click here.

Vaccines in NYC



Moderna is increasing NYC’s allotment by 17,000 doses next week

673,405 doses administered in NYC

We must tap every resource possible to manufacture more vaccines

Reaching communities and addressing hesitancy Working with faith leaders to make sure they and their congregations get vaccinated Providing information to help reassure New Yorkers Ensuring racial equity and empowering New Yorkers of color



Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 279 (66% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 5.15

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 4,621

7-day rolling average: 8.08%

Q&A



Second dose releasing: Any more guidance on this and if it’s a possibility? The most important thing was guidance from the CDC, and they said it’s not necessary where you get it the first day you can. We want it close to the exact perfect day as possible. We want to see federal gov’t, CDC to explain how to direct localities to do that

Reports on efforts to waive requirement on elections – does the city have any role to play in enacting that? Health and safety have to come first. We’re going to think about what role we can play — a lot is from the state decision, but we’re looking into it

National shortage in rapid tests?— how many tests do you have on hand? This is not a new problem. We’ve always had a shortage. Dr. Ted Long: Any time we have low supply, we have a new test/supply coming in. We don’t have a shortage of reagent now. Our mobile units are also equipped with rapid tests.

Vaccination site in Washington Heights were built to help community – turns out people from out of town or out of state were getting vaccinated in the site. What can the city do to ensure people hardest hit are getting access to the vaccine? Mayor: This issue was brought to my attention on Friday. It’s troubling. We have a site in an area that bore the brunt. I want to see Columbia-Presbyterian focus on the people in the community. That’s who the opportunity should be focused on. It’s a private institution, but the idea of successful vaccination effort is community-based.

Any update on demographic data? The data is being put together — it’ll come out in the coming days.

Some sites are English only or have places that only translate to Spanish. What is the city doing to change that and why is rolling this out so behind? If it’s true the appointments/site in Washington Heights is not in Spanish is mind-boggling. All locations must have all languages available. Dr. Easterling: We are making sure we have staff on site and materials available for community.

Authority to require private health facilities to require all languages. We’re checking with every hospital to make sure they’re doing it. Dr. Long: This is one of the reasons we set up a language line to have someone assist people fill out forms.

Instructions on NYC’s FAQ page that seem to contradict what is said (ex: someone who doesn’t live in NYC got vaccinated that should not have been — are they out of luck for their second dose?) Private hospital in NYC should focus on those living in the five boroughs and those who serve the five boroughs. People who live in other counties should go to vaccination sites in their counties. Anyone who gets the first dose should not be deprived of their second dose.

Volunteers helping elderly through websites. What can be done to simplify the system? We need to simplify the website.

High school and middle school principals. They’re awaiting guidance. When will you communicate a plan to them? Mayor: I want to see school continuing to open up through June. I’m sure we’ll have the power to open up everything by September. We need to make more progress with vaccine and testing capacity. I want to see middle schools come back as soon as possible.

NYPD disciplinary matrix — is the agency going to use this for current situations, etc.? Any case from this point on (new situation or something continuing from previous charges) this is now the law of the land. The matrix is abundantly clear.

When do you expect people in city jails will be vaccinated? The guidance right now is that we have about 500 inmates who are able to be vaccinated. There are some who choose not to be vaccinated. Same with officers. Officers and high-risk inmates can get vaccinated.

Cell phone video from Jan. 3 arrest shows a video of an officer appearing to kneel on a person’s neck. What have you received? The officer was modified. Waiting to hear results of the investigation.



The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 1,361,082 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 34,579 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

