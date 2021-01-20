Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, January 20, 2021

People walk by ambulances parked outside NewYork–Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in New York during the coronavirus pandemic. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says most COVID-19 patients coming into New York hospitals are not working and not traveling daily and tend to be older than 50.

2:30 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on New York’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below or click here.

Jan. 20



Gov. Cuomo said that at the current pace, New York would run out of their supply of the vaccine in the next two to three days. Due to the shortage, 23,000 vaccination appointments have been rescheduled. READ MORE.

Cuomo said that it is likely that there will be a variant on COVID that is vaccine resistant, “as frightening as that is.” He also suggests that so much vaccine work has been done that a new vaccine might come up quickly.

First COVID-19 case was reported in Seattle on this day last year.

Fast forward one year, Joe Biden is now president and has proposed the “American Rescue Plan”

A new sense of hope. A new tone. A new spirit.

The president sets the tone. He’s not just another person on Twitter, normally, Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the primary for pharmacies is to vaccinate those over the age of 65, hospitals to handle health care workers and local health departments to deal with essential workers.

Daily Indicators



NY positivity rate: 6.84%

Tests reported: 195,409; 13,364 were positive

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 9,273 ICU: 1,621 Intubated: 1,044

COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 185

Hospitalizations in NY



Hospitalizations area lagging indicator.

It lags positivity and infection rate

Vaccination administration



Up across the rate, still with variation. Southern Tier: 99% North Country: 96% Long island: 90% Western NY: 89% Central NY: 87% NYC: 82% Mid-Hudson: 80% Mohawk Valley: 74%

Statewide percentage of hospital workers vaccinated: 65%

Pace of vaccine distribution: Up Week 1: 34,630 Week 3: 120,537 Week 5: 329,849

Overall vaccinations: 1,156,079 total doses (86% of doses have been administered)

145,780 first doses remaining on hand, at current rate, supply will be exhausted in 2-3 days.

NY has 1,200 vaccine distributors plus more who are available and prepared to come on line.

Eligible groups 1a. Healthcare 1b. Police officers, teachers, public safety workers, grocery store workers People 65 and older.



10 a.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held a briefing with the latest on COVID-19. Watch here or in video below.

Vaccine updates



As of Wednesday morning, 494,596 doses given in NYC

Sometime today (Wed.) the city will surpass 500,000 doses given, the halfway point to goal of 1 million in January

City has, thus far, not had good visibility into the vaccine production process

Vaccination appointments rescheduled



We’ve had to reschedule appointments for 23,000 New Yorkers this week, de Blasio says.

There is a delay in Moderna vaccine shipment this week Distributor conveyed the delay. It was expected Tuesday, but instead will be coming both Wednesday and Thursday, Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said. 103,400 doses affected (54,200 first doses, 49,200 second doses) Appointments being rescheduled this week are all first-dose appointments and will happen within a week or so, Chokshi said. Those who already have second-dose appointments this and next week should be able to keep them.



New goal: Vaccinate 50,000 NYCHA residents over 65



We know there’s a lot of hesitancy and we’ll have to provide a lot of evidence in favor of vaccine, the mayor said.

We need to get the doses, he said.

Sites are/will be set up at various NYCHA complexes Also, city will provide transportation to get senior citizens to nearby clinic or vaccination center



Q&A portion

Mayor’s reaction to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s budget proposals



City money being withheld from city must be reimbursed, de Blasio said.

City could see cuts of $4 billion or more, if state doesn’t get relief from federal government, mayor said

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 1,271,451 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 33,409 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

