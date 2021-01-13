Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, January 13, 2021

People walk by ambulances parked outside NewYork–Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in New York during the coronavirus pandemic. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says most COVID-19 patients coming into New York hospitals are not working and not traveling daily and tend to be older than 50.

3 p.m.



8,929 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide

1,501 patients in ICUs; 924 intubated

7.4% statewide positivity rate

165 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday

New cases of UK COVID variant identified; 15 total cases in NY

10 a.m.

Mayor de Blasio gave an update on NYC’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below.

Capitol siege latest



NYC terminates contracts with Trump organization. Read more.

NYC Vaccine



28,599 vaccines administered Tuesday

Yankee Stadium on deck to become a vaccination mega site.

Vaccines available to all New Yorkers 65 and older.

NYC Schools



Five-day week instruction updates 860 schools are offering some 5-day-a-week instruction 247 are offering 5-day learning for all students

Keeping schools online 500,000 iPads ordered for NYC students 450,000 delivered; 50,000 on the way

Gifted and talented test Spring exam will be the last We need a better approach to serve kids



New COVID-19 variant



12 new cases of the new variant

Two of which are NYC residents (one traveled to UK). READ MORE.

Mayor calling to restrict all flights to and from the UK

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations:279 (62% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 4.62

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 4,855

7-day rolling average: 8.39%

Q&A



Cancellation of Trump contracts — Why do you have confidence that these are able to be terminated. We all saw a crime committed on TV. The president directed an insurrection on the U.S. Capitol – we are not going to do business with the Trump organization. Jim Johnson: We have very strong provisions that can allow us to cancel contracts.

Mayor has been asked in the past to cut ties with the Trump organization. Is the city ready to pay the president for breaking the contract? The president of the United States incited an insurrection. Our law department looked at the situation and it was quite clear that we can act, and we will prevail. Jim Johnson: There’s irony: Last week they trampled on the Constitution, his week, they’re trying to stand on it.

Any extra security measures in place ahead of inauguration? Any threats? We are looking very carefully at the situation. There are no evident threats. If anything comes up, we will announce it.

Mayor compared the Trump organization or mafia and organized crime. What we saw was treasonist. It’s unacceptable and a proper comparison.

For NYC to slam the door on one of the city’s residents He’s been rejected twice by the people of his city. Now he’s inciting violence. This is someone who has dishonored New York City with his actions.

COVID-19 variant strain: two in NYC. Are you sounding the alarm? It’s a concern. This is why we need a travel ban immediately. I am very concerned about this variant. I would absolutely urge everyone who is vulnerable to be very careful. Anyone older or who has preexisting conditions should only do the most essential things. Don’t take chances. Dr. Chokshi: This variant has been found around the world, increasingly in the U.S. We have the increasing number, it’s not surprising that it’s been identified in NYC. It should compel us to be more vigilant. Dr. Varma: This is a variant causing real concern. We need to reduce the number of people who get the virus and those who are susceptible to getting it. Get vaccinated when you can and stay vigilant.

Trump contract cancellation on golf course When we introduced the contract, we made it with the intent to increase popularity with golfing etc, PGA has since ended ties with Trump organization and it is uncertain if other businesses will want to associate with the organization.

Vaccine rollout: Are you afraid people who busy schedules will get left behind if they don’t have time to stay on calls for an appointment or broadband to make an appointment. We want to bring that down. We know that New Yorkers are busy, getting 24/7 hotline. Etc. If we don’t get more vaccine supplies, there won’t be vaccines available.

In addition to phone line, can you streamline website to check availability There is something there that’s a challenge. We want to keep working to make the website smoother. Dr. Long: We’ve gotten feedback from New Yorkers about the challenges and what can be done to make things smoother. More access to eligibility screening: We’re making changes as we speak.

Gifted and Talented Program: What programs are other places doing that can serve as a model? We can address that in new ways now that we have more digital possibilities, giving every classroom teacher new tools to work with.

New COVID variant – any new info (when they were ID’ed, particular areas) Dr. Chokshi: One is a resident of Manhattan, the other is a Queens resident. Both were originally diagnosed in late December with genetic sequencing. This connects back to the importance of our public guidance. Procedures in place are important. Appropriately isolate and quarantine.

COVID-19 in low-income communities — Any plans to bring vaccine hubs to Upper Manhattan area, which has been heavily impacted? Dr. Katz: H+H has a long tradition of caring for the low-income communities and we’re continuing to expand. Dr. Long: Several community health centers are offering vaccines.



Happening today:



Manhattan’s Javits Center opens Wednesday as New York’s latest COVID-19 vaccination mega-sites. Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 1,169,947 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 32,175 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

