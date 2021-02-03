Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, February 3, 2021

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Yankee Stadium vaccinations

A mass COVID-19 vaccination site will open at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuom announced in a joint statement Wednesday. The site will be capable of handling 15,000 appointments in its first week. All appointments are reserved for Bronx residents, as the borough continues to report the highest positivity rate in the city. Read more.

Expanded vaccine eligibility in NYC

New York City restaurant workers, taxi drivers, and residents in developmentally disabled facilities are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday. Read more.

1 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared the latest vaccination data for New York.

Vaccines in NY



Vaccines administered: NY Health care distribution sites have administered 92% of first doses received from federal government. First doses: 1,432,195 Second doses: 331,579

About 7.1 million New Yorkers are eligible to receive the vaccine.

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest on NYC’s COVID-19 update. Watch in video below or click here.

Snow in NYC



Total snowfall: 17.4 inches

Biggest snowstorm since 2016

Alternate side parking suspended through Saturday

Vaccines in NYC



837,292 total doses administered

Most vaccination sites reopen Wednesday

New guidelines expand vaccine eligibility. READ MORE. Restaurant workers Taxi drivers/TLC licensees Individuals in developmentally disabled facilities



Moving away from cars



New public spaces in neighborhoods hardest hit by COVID-19

Bridges for the People

Bike Boulevards in every borough

Making Open Streets permanent

New Transportation Commissioner: Hank Gutman In the next two years, we’re going to create 10,000 new bike parking racks Tell NYC where they should go: NYC.GOV/CITYRACKS



Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 230 (68% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 5.03

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 4,009

7-day rolling average: 8.09%

Q&A



Health commissioner: If he could test positive, what can you say to reassure the public? Dr. Chokshi has been doing amazing and grueling work, but we’re all human beings. There’s the possibility that COVID can reach us. It’s a reminder that COVID is everywhere around us, but the smart precautions we take can work. That’s why the vaccine is important

Restaurant workers can now sign up for the vaccine, but what do you say to a 60/61 year-old person who can’t get the vaccine yet. We want to reach people who are in constant contact with people. We want to get everyone. Indoor dining means there is constant contact with people who are maskless. They should have the right to get vaccinated if they want.

Has Dr. Chokshi been vaccinated? Or has any other health official in your administration been vaccinated Why or why not? We have to show people there will be fairness. (Mayor: I don’t qualify, so i won’t get vaccinated) Dr. Jay Varma: Dr. Chokshi and he have not been vaccinated in an attempt to balance the ethics of eligibility.

Why wouldn’t you lead by example in getting the vaccine and ease people’s concerns? We want people to know we’re respecting priorities (Seniors and first responders) We’re all waiting until our turn comes up. I take reassurance that prominent figures have gotten vaccinated.

Did Chokshi get vaccinated? Shouldn’t he get vaccinated since he has been in contact with people? Dr. Varma: He has not been vaccinated, but he planned to get vaccinated after working a specific number of shifts at vaccination sites, as per guidelines.

Report: Charter school enrollment has jumped about 10,000 students compared to last school year. Can you comment on that and give a sense as to why it’s happening? I don’t think it’s a trend. It’s likely a one-year reality due to the pandemic. We’re going to find out within the next few years when the population and business comes back.

Variant: Why has the city been behind in sequencing these variants and what is the city doing to give people better info? Dr. Varma: In NYC, we have a lot more capacity than other places. But it’s not as much as we’d like it to be because up until recently, the testing capacity was an issue. Sequencing is complex and another layer on top of that.

Since sequencing is lower than we’d like — does that impact identifying other variants, etc. Dr. Varma: plan on the assumption that there are a lot more cases of the variant than we know.

Dr. Chokshi: When was the last time he was seen in person? How many people are in quarantine? Mayor: I haven’t seen him in person in a while. Contact tracing is going on. Much of the pressers are done remotely. We’ve been saved by the ability to communicate virtually. We will do tracing because there are family issues as well, always.

Why have someone run the Dept. of Transportation who isn’t from the transportation dept. I know Hank will get the job done. He’ll always move the agenda forward with a sharp-equity lens.

How often are you tested since you haven’t been vaccinated? I’m testing every week and will continue to do so.

Do you think New Yorkers will really be offended if you and your top officials get vaccinated? People need it more. I think it’s right to defer the vaccine to people who do crucial work and those who are on the front lines.



Happening today:



New York City public schools will resume in-person learning Wednesday after going fully remote for two days due to the winter storm.

New York COVID-19 vaccination sites will reopen Wednesday after being closed for two days during the nor’easter.

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 1,433,304 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 35,631 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

