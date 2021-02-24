Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Registered Nurse Shyun Lin, left, gives Roberto Fisher, 72, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in the William Reid Apartments in Brooklyn on Jan. 23, 2021.

NYS daily indicators



216,813 COVID-19 tests reported Tuesday

6,189 new positive cases

2.85% single-day positivity rate — lowest one-day positivity since Nov. 21

3.36% statewide positivity rate on a rolling seven-day average

5,876 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide

1,154 patients in ICUs

800 patients intubated

99 new COVID-19 deaths

38,135 total fatalities since March 2020

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below or click here.

NYC reopening



NYC middle schools reopen Thursday

NYC sets the gold standard

Recent CDC guidelines have a checklist for reopening Universal and correct use of masks Physical distancing (6 feet/pods) Handwashing and respiratory etiquette Clean, well-ventilated spaces Contact tracing in combination with isolation and quarantine

500,000 COVID-19 tests given in NYC public schools since the beginning of the school year

Vaccines in NYC



1,578,362 total doses administered

Vaccine equity 75% of city-run vaccine sites are in Task Force Priority neighborhoods 19 sites have been held at NYCHA locations This week, opening: 7 more NYCHA sites with 2,000 appointments 2 more senior sites



Recovery in NYC



Century 21 stores make a comeback. Read more.

President Marc Benitez: This is not just an ordinary comeback.

“Century is and always will be an icon and a beacon of hope,” Benitez said.

New milestones: Opening internationally and in NY. Details still being outlined and will be announced when ready.

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 275 (65% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 4.10

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 3,241

7-day rolling average: 7.15%

Q&A



When Jan. 2022 comes, you’ll be unemployed. Will you run for another office? Mayor: I will not be going to the private sector. I’m a public servant, this is my life. It’s heartening that we could see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Why would anyone want the job you have now, and has the media been fair to you? I learned not to get lost in what the media says. You have to call it like you see it. It’s a two-way street. I have to constantly work on doing what we’re doing and communicate with people. Throughout this crisis, there have been tough questions.

Reopening high schools: I’m hopeful to have an announcement on reopening high schools in coming weeks. High schools come with additional complications, but I’m hopeful we’ll get it done. Things are going in the right direction (vaccines, testing, cases)

Health dept. Issued report of 59 cases of UK strain. City is looking for additional vendor to sequence variant Mayor: we’re very concerned about the variants, but the most important question is the strategy, and that’s to get people vaccinated. Best defense is vaccination. Dr. Jay Varma: We have the capacity to monitor this treat, and we’re continuing to expand to the capacity.

Pilot program for mental health teams rather than nypd responding to mental health calls. Who decides who responds to a mental-health call? When you call 911, the people answering calls will be trained to assess the situation and decide if mental health teams will be deployed or if violent, the NYPD. If at any point a civilian team comes and decides they need police assistance, they’ll be deployed.

At H+H sites, when signing up for testing, they’ll have to sign a waiver to acknowledge they’re responsible for test costs: Testing is free. Anything that might be misleading will be addressed. We don’t want people to be discouraged to get tested Dr. Mitchell Katz: I’m not aware of that, I know as policy that if someone has insurance, we want to bill the insurance. But we don’t bill individuals for the COVID test. We are trying to bill insurance, but not trying to bill people.

What is the rationale behind hiring over 400 safety officers? Kids need more social workers and mental health support. Goal is to add mental health support to all schools. No definitive answer on safety officer hiring. We started having access to mental health resources and professionals to schools. Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza: Prior to the pandemic, we already invested in mental health support, so we were at a good place rather than starting from scratch. We look at the academics and behavior of students. It’s been a long-standing goal that every student has a caring adult to go to.

COVID cases in NYC. There’s been a drop, but not a significant one in the city. IS there anything more to share about the trend We’re testing more and portraying more of a reality than other places. We have a historical challenge of folks who have not had enough access to health care. That exacerbates the vulnerability. Dr. Varma: We have a pronounced drop. Despite having a high capita in testing rate, we have seen a 35% drop since January and a decline in hospitalizations. This is a more vulnerable place – we’re more densely populated. There’s less of a decline in other places. Once COVID gets entranced here, it takes a while longer to get out.

Testing: Test and trace war rooms for schools — how are you preparing that for middle schools. What else needs to be done to reopen high schools. The systematic approach to expanding testing is great. We know we have the testing capacity for middle schools and we will have the same for high schools. It has been built and will be ready when they reopen. Jeff THamkittikasem: We’ve created our own lab in NYC to process tens of thousands of labs. We’ve already increased the number of staff in situations to account for expansion in testing. We’ve already planned out what we’re doing with high schools in the testing side. We just have to put it in place.

Should the governor run for a fourth term. Have you given thought of running for governor? That’s up to him. People in NYS will look at everything and make their judgement. I don’t have any thoughts on that right now. At some point, I’ll figure out what the future may bring.

Op-ed accusing mayor of being condescending to female staffers. Throughout the history of this administration has been female led in many ways. I have tremendous respect for people who have been a part of this team. We have real conversations to get us through everything.

Reopening high schools: Vaccinations are a key to getting school systems open? Any word on how many teachers have been vaccinated? We’ll get that number out shortly — about 30,000 educators have been vaccinated so far. We’ve proven the safety of schools with the gold standard. We’ll keep vaccinating more and more people.

Would the state be better off with different leadership than it does now? I won’t get into too much politics. I did say more investigation needs to be done on the nursing home deaths. That’s what’s important. The fact is it’s not the season for politics. It’s on fostering a recovery.

Vaccinations: How concerned are you that there were hundreds, if not thousands of appointments available? I don’t have the latest on sign-up. But I encourage everyone to sign up and get vaccinated. We want to make sure that’s bringing more vaccine into the city.

Can people who have been fully vaccinated bypass getting COVID tested (for a sports venue/show) Dr. Varma: One of the reasons we haven’t changed the policy is because the majority have not been tested. Once individuals are vaccinated, and more are vaccinated, it will be possible we change the testing measures. Issue is how effective are vaccines? So far, vaccines prevent deaths and hospitalizations. I think we’ll get to a world where we’ll change protocols on testing and masking, but it’ll take time.

Middle schools reopening and the two-case rule. Will that be revisited? Mayor: It’s being revisited. We constantly learn new things. Our schools have been safe. The abundance of caution was the correct approach in the beginning. But kids need to be in our schools.



7:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke at a new FEMA vaccination megasite opening today at York College in Queens. Watch here or in video below.

7:15 a.m.

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza discussed how the city’s middle schools are preparing for the return of students. Watch in video below.

NYC middle schools prepare for reopening

Happening today:

Two new vaccine megasites opening in Queens and Brooklyn, in partnership with FEMA. They are the state’s largest yet. Read more here and watch video above.

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 1,597,774 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 38,135 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

