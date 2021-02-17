Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, February 17, 2021

A sign in Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn reminds people to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing with the latest on COVID-19 cases and vaccine. Watch here now or in video below.

Breaking updates:



Gov. Cuomo says the state’s 7-day average positivity rate has now declined for 40 straight days.

COVID-19 variant updates:



82 total cases of the UK variant in New York, up 12 since Saturday. 11 of the new cases are in NYC; 1 in Broome



Vaccine updates:



To date, there are 91 “pop-up” vaccination sites across the state Opening 13 more “pop up” sites this week, Cuomo says

Another four state and FEMA mass-vaccination sites for “vulnerable communities” opening Located in: Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Yonkers Will start vaccinations March 3 at these locations

All nursing home staff and residents who wanted a vaccine have been vaccinated, Cuomo said

Reopening updates:



March 26 – Indoor family entertainment centers can reopen 25% capacity Face coverings, temperature checks, frequent cleaning and disinfecting required Social distancing protocols



April 9 – Outdoor amusement parks can reopen 33% capacity Face coverings, temperature checks, frequent cleaning and disinfecting required Tickets sold in advance Staggered entrance times Social distancing protocols



June – Overnight summer camps can plan to reopen, as of now Must have a testing protocol in place This could change, based on COVID numbers and variant spread



10 a.m.

Mayor de Blasio shared the latest COVID-19 update for New York City. Watch in video below or click here.

Vaccines in NYC



1,365,959 total doses administered

total doses administered What we need Direct allocation Fair allocation The Defense Production Act will get us the supply ASAP We can administer 500,000 doses a week if we have the supply

Winter weather has caused delays in vaccine shipment (About 30,000 to 35,000 vaccine appointments will need to be held back)

Appointments made easier Overhauled NYC.gov/Vax4NYC for scheduling appointments at DOH PODS Hand translated into 10 languages, reliable, streamlined and easy to use Appointments take 3–4 minutes when they’re available Starting this week, appointments from Northwell, the Hospital for Special Surgery and Capsule



Restaurants and staying safe



Dr. Jay Varma: The best line of defense is the COVID-19 vaccine, but while we’re short supplied, we need to stay safe.

Tips for safe indoor dining Keep the size of your group small (4 or fewer) and consider limiting to only those in your family, pod or bubble Encourage everyone in the group to get tested and make sure no one has COVID-like symptoms Make sure tables are spaced apart and the restaurant isn’t too crowded. Wear your face cover except when you’re actively eating and drinking and when staff approaches your table. Wash your hands before you eat/use the bathroom. Maintain distance from other patrons Keep record of where you went if you later test positive.



NYPD and the community



NYPD disciplinary records belong to the public, court rules.

Mayor’s goal: Start releasing data quickly — hopefully as soon as next week.

Winter storm is coming



Starting early Thursday (5 a.m. to 8 a.m.)

Expected to end Friday (10 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Forecasting 6 to 7 inches

DSNY is ready, asking public to stay off roads to let them work

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 255 (66% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 4.62

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 3,321

7-day rolling average: 7.04%

Q&A



How many records are there when it comes to disciplinary records. How will they be released? It’s an extensive record. We were planning to do this when the 50-a law passed, but the courts stopped us.

Education: Schools barred from requiring COVID-19 testing consent forms. Does that change NYC policies? We have the right approach now. When the initial information came out from the State Education Department, we were surprised, but we have been in constant information with them.

Testing education consent forms. What would the modifications look like? We’ve been working closely on many issues. We’re working out the right approach, but i believe we’ll be able to continue what is happening now because it’s keeping everyone safe.

Parents have made decisions on whether or not they’ll return their kids to school. Will there be a new opt-in period? RIght now, there is no additional opt-in period. If cases continue to decrease and vaccinations increase, there’s a possibility later on, but not certain now.

Is the vaccine shipment delayed because of weather here or elsewhere? It’s a national situation. Our vaccine shipments are being delayed. About 30,000-35,000 appointments will have to be held back.

Disciplinary action on NYPD. what needs to be clarified? It’s a court decision. We only need a confirmation from the court about the specifics released.

Having one universal vaccination appointment website. What’s stopping that? If everyone was under one umbrella, that would be great, but that’s not how our health system is organized. We’ll make steady improvements.

At a recent town hall, the schools chancellor said suicides are rising among students This is why it’s imperative that kids can return to school. We’re trying to make sure guidance counselors and social workers are available to kids, but it’s not easy when kids aren’t there in person.

COVID vaccination data: What are the next steps in getting more accurate data? We want to put as much info out as we can, and we will as more information comes. Dr. Torian Easterling: Yes, data shows the gaps, but we’re also looking at what needs to be done. There are also limitations in data.

Safety in the subways: The man involved in the deadly subway attacks — he’s had previous arrests and mental health problems. Why wasn’t he assisted in the past? We want more info on this. We need to learn from every situation. We need the final review on how everything was handled.

Subway safety: Why wasn’t more done before this weekend? What I’ve seen in the past six years is we’ve been able to drive down crime on subways. We’ve gone through a massive disruption due to the pandemic.

Zip code data: Why? Are there fewer vaccine sites or are there more people with antibodies in that area? The vaccination centers are spread out across the city, but there has been lack of supply. Differences among areas: It correlates to people who want to get vaccinated and others who are hesitant to. Dr. Mitchell Katz: Hesitancy — a lot of people are not yet ready to be vaccinated. As supply broadens and more people get vaccinated, more people will be inclined to get vaccinated too. Dr. Easterling: We need to build trust.

Snow prep Commissioner Ed Grayson: Crews have been melting snow and working on snow removal for days. We’ll continue to deploy melters until snow is gone.



7:30 a.m.

New York State Department of Education has released a letter that bars NYC schools from requiring COVID-19 testing consent forms from students who wish to participate in in-person learning. Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 1,548,979 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 37,440 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here