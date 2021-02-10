Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, February 10, 2021

A sign in Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn reminds people to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

12 p.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio gave an update on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below or click here.

NYC Vaccine update



Citi Field vaccine site opened

Eligible Queens residents, taxi/TLC drivers, food delivery workers

1,071,393 total doses administered

Honoring the most vulnerable Working with community organizations, reaching out to Holocaust survivors to make sure they can receive the vaccine.

More megasites ready to open Empire Outlets in Staten island Barclays Center in Brooklyn



Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 265 (63% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 5.21

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 3,859

7-day rolling average: 8.48%

Q&A



Asking for direct supply of vaccines. Are you having issues with the state’s management? If you get direct supply to NYC, it’ll just handle everything. We’re not getting our fair share. More people are coming from NJ/out of NYC, so we need more supply.

Citi Field presser: Right now, someone living in Queens who needs to get an appointment cannot get an appointment due to lack of slots/supply. Should you keep opening sites if there are no supplies? I want to have one website that handles appointments, but different organizations handle it. With enough supply, we get our fair share. We need the supply to take it where it needs to go.

New vaccine sites: York College Jamaica location and Medgar Evers in Brooklyn — did you guys coordinate on sites? Those sites are great. It’s good. We just need more supply, more sites and locations to reach the communities. I respect anything and everything the state does.

Feb. 23, sports venues will reopen. With variants, Do you think this is a wise move? It can be done with proper precautions, but we have to keep watching to see how things work.

Taxi driver rallies at City Hall demanding medallion debt forgiveness. There were mistakes made that weren’t the best. When we came in and saw what was happening, we stopped the medallion sales after the first year, mayor said. I feel bad for so many families. We need something bigger (stimulus support)

Orthodox Jewish community — Sheriff busted a biker party in East New York that didn’t follow COVID regulations. Same areas seeing microclusters grow etc. What will you do moving forward? We’re trying to do one thing, and one thing specifically. Wherever there have been illegal activities, sheriff’s office has been there. It will continue to happen across all of NYC. When there’s a large gathering, there will be penalties. If there’s a consistent violation, they will be shut down.

Open Culture program: DOT put out a list of about 110 open culture streets, only 10 were segments that were already on existing open streets. Open streets have been successful. We’re looking for ways to expand. The notion of making spaces open for cultural communities is exciting. Some locations may overlap, but all approaches will help with a strong recovery.

24/7 vaccine sites, lack of 24/7 subway services, cold weather. When should 24/7 subway service resume? It should happen, but not yet. I want to get to a point where we see how we handle these variants and are certain about the trajectory we’re on and it makes sense to return to 24/7 service.

Will you toss fines given to houses of worship? We’re going to talk to the law department to decide how we move forward. Whatever happens in the court system doesn’t change the fact we need to be careful.



11:45 a.m.

Gov. Cuomo makes a COVID-19 announcement with White House officials, Rev. Al Sharpton, the National Urban League and NAACP. Watch here.

Daily indicators



Statewide positivity rate Tuesday: 4.02%

Total test results reported: 176,750

Statewide COVID deaths: 136

Statewide hospitalizaitons: 7,593 (-282)

ICU patients: 1,423 (+11)

Intubations: 955 (-16)

Reopening NY

Sports and entertainment arenas, venues. Read more.



NY arenas can reopen Feb. 23, Cuomo said

State DOH approval for venues and events

10% capacity limit in arenas and stadiums with over 10,000-person total capacity

Negative PCR test within 72 hours of event will be required for attendants

Face coverings, social distancing, temperature checks required

Mandatory assigned, socially distant seating

Barclays Center in Brooklyn will reopen on Feb. 23 for the Brooklyn Nets game against the Sacramento Kings.

Happening today:

A vaccination megasite opens Wednesday morning at the Mets’ Citi Field baseball park in Queens. Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 1,494,187 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 36,617 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

