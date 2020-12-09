Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Patrons wait in line for a supermarket Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Corona section of the Queens borough of New York. Data released by city health officials show that residents in the immigrant-rich Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Corona sections of Queens have tested positive for the coronavirus at higher rates than in wealthy, mostly white parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing with the latest on COVID-19 in NY. Watch here or in video below.

NY’s three COVID operations:



Manage hospitals – surge and flex Letter to all administrators sent; meeting with them today

Slow spread Analyzing Thanksgiving hospitalizations/spread data Adding new factors to plan – New plan will be announced Friday

Vaccine Public education campaign to battle skepticism Outreach effort to the Black, brown and low-income communities Expedited distribution and administration program commencing in the next few days



NY vaccine updates:

Vaccine flow chart:



Federal government will acquire vaccine doses

They look to NY state government to set priorities and distribution

State will allocate first shipment based on the number of health-care workers and nursing home residents in the state

NY state has set up 90 regional distribution centers capable of cold storage

Pfizer’s vaccine is expected to be approved by FDA tomorrow (Thursday)

NYS panel will convene immediately after FDA approval to review and approve for New Yorkers If approved, it’s expected 6 million doses will be available nationwide Half to ship immediately, other half ships 21 days later for 2nd dose for those initial patients NY expects to receive our initail allocation of 170,000 doses starting as soon as this weekend, and further allocation in following weeks



NY vaccine prioritizing order: Nursing home residents Nursing home staff “High risk” hospital workers We have rules for guidance for which patient-facing staff at hospitals will get vaccine first By end of week 2, it’s expected all “high risk” staff will receive a vaccine, Cuomo said Staff at every NY hospital, regardless of storage capabilities, will have access to the first allocation of vaccine, Cuomo said All long-term and congregate care staff and residents



NY state opted into federal program with CVS and Walgreens for nursing home vaccinations NY dedicating part of our initial allocation to this program, which is expected to be enough to cover all residents Part of future allocations to ensure enough doses distributed to complete program, including all staff and residents Deliveries for this program expected to begin arriving next week; federal administration program to begin by Dec. 21



NY National Guard selected by the Department of Defense as one of 16 pilot programs across the nation to be part of the limited distribution of the Pfizer COVID vaccine to military personnel

Vaccinations for the undocumented Federal data initially required explicit identification NY advocated against undocumented exclusion with HHS and Congress CDC agreed there should be no individual-identifying data collected for vaccination Cuomo said this makes for a better vaccination program for all Americans



Daily Numbers:



Statewide positivity rate with all clusters: 5.44% Without cluster zones: 4.86% In cluster zones only: 7.08%

194,545 tests conducted Tuesday

95 COVID-19 fatalities Tuesday

4,993 COVID hospitalizations Tuesday

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest COVID-19 update in NYC. Watch in video below.

COVID-19 vaccine



UK Vaccine — this is a step forward

New COVID-19 mRNA vaccines teach ourselves how to build immunity It does not affect the DNA

V accine timeline for NYC arrival: Pfizzer expected to arrive as early as Dec. 15 Moderna to arrive as early as Dec. 22

accine timeline for NYC arrival: We will post vaccine info as it comes available ( nyc.gov/COVIDVaccine )

) Get your flu shot

Paid Sick leave



Sick leave is your right

NYC Paid Safe and Sick Leave Law provides additional 40 hours sick leave

Starting Jan 1: Employers with 100 or more employees will have to provide up to 56 hours of PAID leave

Employers with 4 or fewer employees and net income of $1M or more will have to provide up to 40 hours of paid leave

Employers of domestic workers will have to provide up to 40 hours paid leave

Employers with four or fewer employers and net income of $1M or less will have to provide up to 40 hours of paid leave

Questions/complaints: visit nyc.gov/workers or call 3-1-1 and say “Paid safe and sick leave”

or call 3-1-1 and say “Paid safe and sick leave” Mayor de Blasio: If you are sick, stay home

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 196 (45% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 2.34

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 2,738

7-day rolling average: 4.81%

Q&A



Daily indicators: Reports that hospitals are beginning to run out of space Mayor: Hospitals are handling this new wave very well, but the uptick is taking a toll on them Space, we have. We have to be smart about how patients are assigned to hospitals and staffing. Dr. Dave Chokshi: We’re concerned when we see cases going up. Hospitals have been planning and preparing for months.

Vaccine: Will it be arriving by truck, airplane, what is the distribution process, etc.? We’re going to paint the picture more and more each day. This is about priorities. We’re going to make sure the vaccine is distributed according to priority. Dr. Chokshi: focus for next week is planning and preparing for the pfizer vaccine (needs to be stored in ultra-cold temps.)

Homelessness in NYC: Population has reached 20,000 according to the Campaign for NY Housing. Any comments/actions taken to get them to housing? Clearly there has been an uptick in single adults in shelters as well as families in shelter. We need to look at the facts and the whole picture.

Criticism on moving homeless men from the Lucerne Hotel I’ve had conversations in detail. We are doing the right thing in the plan we’ve announced three-plus years ago. We need to get out of hotels.

Assurances/promises you can make to New Yorkers that people of influences (politics. etc.) will not get ahead of others for vaccine We will not let the privileged get ahead of the line if it’s not their time. We will enforce that rigorously.

School and blended learning If parents don’t send their kids to school after they applied for blended learning, we will contact them and assign them to all-remote learning. This will help with school adjustments

High school admissions process — when are we getting the plan? This month, we’ll announce all admissions approaches.

Parents are frustrated over the delays. Can you speak to parents? I understand the admissions process is filled with anxiety. We have to get it right, given all circumstances. Everyone will know the admission decisions on time.

Plan to reach out to immigrants and communities of color on vaccines and receive it. When the virus came, we were all trying to figure everything out. Dr. Jay Varma, We’re still trying to learn with all different communities, especially with the vaccine. We need to continuously work with people to know their concerns and address them.



7:35 a.m.

Staten Island Borough Pres. James Oddo talks rising hospitalizations, school reopenings. Watch interview.

Happening today:

Staten Island elementary schools in orange zones reopen for in-person learning Wednesday. Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there were 722,464 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27,307 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

