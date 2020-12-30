Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, December 30, 2020

A woman passes a fence outside Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery adorned with tributes to victims of COVID-19 on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

3 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.

Looking forward to 2021



We can’t keep the economy closed until the vaccine hits critical mass, the governor said.

Whether it’s 70% or 90% — that’s a very large percentage of the population, Cuomo said.

Now, some people are saying we won’t hit critical mass until the end of 2021, the governor said.

The pace of vaccine distribution has been grossly underestimated, Cuomo said.

But it can’t be that we start 2021 with the expectation that the economy will reopen when we hit critical mass, the governor said.

We can’t take six to 12 months of a closed-down economy, he said.

Buffalo Bills reopening economy pilot



The DOH has come to an agreement with the Bills and the NFL

“We believe we are the first state in the nation” to run this kid of pilot, Cuomo said.

Fans will be allowed inside the stadium during the first playoff game.

6,700 fans will be allowed inside with social distancing and masks required.

Everyone will be tested before the game and contact tracing will be conducted post-game.

Stadium entrances and exits will be closely monitored.

All attendees will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before entering the stadium.

Tailgating and congregating at the stadium is prohibited.

Fans who do not comply with masks and social distancing will be removed from the stadium.

Poitivity rate latest:



Statewide positivity rate without microclusters – 8.36 percent

Statewide positivity rate with microclusters – 8.66 percent

Statewide positivity rate within only micoroclusters – 9.47 percent

The positivity rate for Staten Island is higher than in other boroughs around New York City

Post-holiday increase:

Cases have gone up in a number of states, but the increase in New York is on the low end, Cuomo said.

“We have to watch this. We understood that the holidays would bring people together,” he said.

New strain from the UK:



Cuomo continues to be concerned

It has not yet been found in New York though there were some suspected cases that were tested

Refusal rate on vaccine:

The state doesn’t have data available on this, but they’re working to get it. Cuomo said that he hasn’t really heard anything about health care workers refusing to take the vaccine. About 30 percent of people have said they’re skeptical about the vaccine.

COVID-19 in NY

New York’s statewide hospitalization rate hit nearly 8,000 Tuesday, the most since early May. Gov. Cuomo updated COVID-19 quarantine guidelines to match similar to the CDC guidelines. This comes as the U.S. reported its first case of the new COVID variant. Watch latest above.

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 957,412 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 29,905 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

