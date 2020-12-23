Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Jonathan Eadie walks past three American flags he installed on the pier at Coney Island during the current coronavirus outbreak, on Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York. Eadie says he has been putting up the flags whenever he can after he was furloughed from his job on March 23. He said, "It makes me feel good to do this. Some people like it, and some don't."

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.

Daily indicators



Statewide positivity rate without microclusters: 5.37%

Statewide positivity rate with microclusters: 5.84%

Average positivity rate for microclusters: 7.09%

Test results reported on Tuesday: 204,361

Statewide hospitalizations: 6,864

Statewide ICU patients: 1,166

Statewide intubations: 633

Statewide fatalities: 164

NYC patients hospitalized 2,337 (.03%)

The hospitalization rate in the Finger Lakes region is seriously concerning, Cuomo said.

New strain of COVID-19



Facts:

It’s in the UK and officials say it’s more dangerous. It’s traveling around the world. 120 countries now require testing of UK residents before they travel. France stopped truck traffic from the UK. Federal officials in the U.S. have suggested it may be in the country already.

Cuomo reiterated his call for the federal government to test travelers before they get on a plane and come to the United States.

“This is what happened in the spring. It is déjà vu,” Cuomo said of the federal government’s failure to act.

“When did common sense leave government?” the governor added.

That HHS and the CDC hasn’t acted on this is “really reprehensible,” Cuomo said.

The governor said if they are “checked out” because of President Donald Trump’s lame duck presidency, they should resign.

If the feds don’t act, Cuomo said he will do what he has to do to keep New Yorkers safe.

All three airlines that fly from the UK to New York have agreed to test travelers. Read more.

“New York is now safer than any other state,” he said.

Testing for the new COVID strain:



The Wadsworth Center has increased its sequencing pipeline and is accepting positive specimens from New York hospitals.

Hospitals can send positive samples to be tested for the new strain.

Contact: COVIDstrain@health.ny.gov

Holidays



The next 10 days will be crucial for the state’s pandemic response.

“Celebrate but just be smart,” the governor said. “Celebrate smart; stop the shutdowns.”

Testing data shows New York has seen an increase in cases starting around Halloween, but Thanksgiving did not lead to a major spike, the governor said.

Cuomo said New York did not have a “post-Thanksgiving spike” in cases like other states because residents acted responsibly.

“We’re not destined for a shutdown,” Cuomo added.

No hospital in the state is within 21 days of 85% capacity, the governor said, but he added that could change if the number of cases spikes after Christmas if people don’t act responsibly.

Vaccines



89,000 New Yorkers have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Cuomo said.

In the first two days of the nursing home program, 22,000 vaccines were administered across 90 facilities.

Some Moderna vials hold 11 doses instead of 10, which means more vaccinations sooner.

Vaccine timetable is monthslong.

State of the State



The governor will focus on how to reopen safely and stay open safely using vaccinations and testing.

Smart states anticipate the consequences. “There will be winners and losers through this period,” Cuomo said.

Example: Can you reopen venues using rapid testing? The Department of Health has been analyzing this and it will be part of the State of the State address.

The DOH is also working on whether the Buffalo Bills could have fans in the stands if everyone takes a rapid test before they go into the stadium and agree to contact tracing afterward. Dr. Howard Zucker said this is a demonstrative project that has not been done before in the United States. Zucker said while they can control who enters the stadium, they cannot control the parties and social gatherings associated with sports events. The state is working with the Bills on crowd control, social distancing in the stands, mandatory masks and other health and safety measures. Cuomo said the demonstrative model is not 100% guaranteed to happen but officials are working toward making it possible.



10 a.m.

Mayor de Blasio gave an update on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below.

COVID-19 vaccines



EMS workers have been on the front lines. They should get vaccinated.

12th member of FDNY EMS, Evelyn Ford has died of COVID-19.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro: Vaccines are important to our members. Close to 6,000 of them have had COVID-19 in the past nine months. (17,000 in agency)

Holiday travel



Stay local if you can

Celebrate with your household

Effective immediately: All passengers/travelers will receive a DOH Commissioner’s Order to quarantine via certified mail UK Traveleres will be personally served DOH Commissioner’s Order to quarantine by the Sheriff’s Office Travel Unit will knock on doors to ensure compliance $1,000 fine for those who don’t comply, $1,000 for each additional day



Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 224 (63 % positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 3.19

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 2,789

7-day rolling average: 6.19%

Q&A



Travel quarantine enforcement We’re making it clear these are orders from the health commissioner There’s real urgency to make sure this doesn’t spread. Home visits: NYC Sheriff Joseph Fucito. Forms go to state, travelers, particularly coming from UK will be monitored

Vaccine priority and protection vs. Older NYers not in nursing homes Those who protect us must be priority Those living in nursing homes are also high priority and vulnerable. Then keep building from there. Dr. Chokshi: Older New Yorkers — we want to ensure we get the vaccine to them as early and quickly as possible Those over 75 who have questions and concerns: Most important thing is to have them answered by clinicians.

Neighborhoods prioritized by city: How were they selected/priority given to them? When the vaccine gets to general population, we want to make sure there are no disparities and there is equality. The 27 neighborhoods bore the brunt of the crisis. Places hit hardest will be prioritized Dr. Chokshi: The priority reflects what has happened in the past year/decades (systemic racism)

Fire Dept. and COVID cases: Has the FDNY done it’s own internal contact tracing. Are those from emergency visits/responses or are they more from the fire stations/close quarters Comm. Nigro: The spread has come in many ways. High numbers show our members have been helping the sick and also catching it from sick coworkers or from daily events. Dr. Chokshi: Contact tracing broadly — For all reasons commissioner mentioned, people with greater risk of exposure end up contracting COVID-19 at higher rates.

Delays/issues with COVID-19 Situation Rooms. Why is this happening Situation Room has been a great success. As schools came back, we saw the challenges of the second wave and more cases. We’re going to make sure whatever they need, we’re going to make sure they come prepared for the challenge.

Allergic reaction of health care worker who received the vaccine. Any context Dr. Chokshi: Over 30,000 COVID vaccines have been administered. A single report of a “serious adverse effect” of a health care worker. They are recovering. Vaccines are safe in general and have side effects, including uncommon allergic reactions. This is the first recorded event in NYC. We’ll continue to follow up on events and we’re taking this seriously. This is uncommon. New Yorkers with allergy concerns (COVID-19 vaccine will be safe and effective for you if you have seasonal/food allergies.) Anyone who has had previous reactions to other vaccines/injections, talk to a health care provider.

What have you learned about yourself, your leadership qualities, what have you reflected on. Sleep really matters. Lack of sleep has an impact and it doesn’t allow us to fully think through things. Work: Mayor said he is self critical. In the beginning, we were trying to communicate. I wish we were able to communicate things better.

President-elect discussion in terms of stimulus, etc. I thought they were focused on the right things and are focused on what’s important to the cities.

Tickets that can’t be paid. If the ticket is due to speeding or driving violations, we’ll follow up on those intensely. If you have parking tickets, etc, contact Dept. of Finances for assistance.

Storm response — bike lanes: Many bikers were in danger as car lanes were cleared first before bike lanes and sidewalks. We are a Vision Zero city. I think every New Yorker should demand they support Vision Zero. When you clear the roads, you’re clearing the roads for emergency workers and food delivery, etc. Buses also go on the roads. But we also do need to keep bike lanes cleared.



COVID-19 variant testing



Several hospitals in NY, including three hospital networks in NYC/Long Island area will be testing for the new COVID-19 variant. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 878,702 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 29,016 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health. The statewide percent of positive test results was 5.75%.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here