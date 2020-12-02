Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, December 2, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference with the latest on New York’s COVID-19 battle. Watch here or in video below.
Breaking Updates
- Cuomo said it is his opinion that we’ll see a continued increase in COVID-19 infections through the holiday season and into early January.
- How fast do cases increase? Cuomo said it’s up to the people and following guidelines.
- Cuomo said the biggest concern is overwhelming hospitals with cases.
What happens post-January?
- Answers directly related to effectiveness of vaccination program, Cuomo believes
- How fast? How fair? How inclusive? How much federal funding? How many people participate?
- Return to “normal” economy: 75% – 85% of population vaccinated
- Some experts suggest 75% – 80% could be by June, July, August or September.
COVID-19 vaccine updates
- New York’s first vaccine delivery (Pfizer) will be enough doses for 170,000 New Yorkers
- If all safety and efficacy approvals granted, NY expected to receive those doses on Dec. 15
- By the end of December, the number of doses available nationwide is expected to be about 40 million, enough to vaccinate about 20 million Americans
- That’s about 6% of Americans
- New York State expects additional allocations of Pfizer’s vaccine, and the initial allocations of Moderna’s vaccine, later in December.
- Prime target for first vaccine recipients will be NY nursing home residents and staff (about 210,000 statewide).
- Will likely use follow-up vaccine deliveries to cover remaining nursing home residents/staff after initial 170,000 is allocated)
Vaccine plan concerns
- Cuomo spoke to the FDA
- Dr. Stephen Hahn, FDA commissioner:
- New York panel to build confidence in vaccine
- Skepticism of federal approval of vaccine exists
- Dr. Stephen Hahn, FDA commissioner:
- Cuomo spoke to CDC
- Dr. Robert Redfield, director of CDC
- Inclusion of Black, brown and low-income communities in vaccine program is vital
- Undocumented community cannot be excluded
- Dr. Robert Redfield, director of CDC
- Vaccine funding
- Cuomo working with National Governors Association
- Cuomo reaching out to congressional leaders across Congress and Senate
NY new PSA
- Cuomo unviled a new PSA ad warning New Yorkers of the dangers of “living room spread”
- Warns people not to gather in small groups with friends and outside family members, even if it feels safe
- Contact tracing data shows that about 20% of recent COVID-19 infections in NY came from small private gatherings
Daily Indicators (as of Dec. 1)
- State positivity rate, including focus areas: 4.63%
- Without focus areas: 4.21%
- Specifically in only focus areas: 5.88%
- Test results reported: 193,551
- Statewide deaths: 69
- Statewide hospitalizations: 3,924 (+150)
- ICU patients: 742 (+24)
- Intubations: 373 (+25)
10 a.m.
Mayor de Blasio gives an update on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below.
Small businesses in NYC
- Businesses are struggling, many have decided to close shop.
- Employee ownership NYC: Supporting equitable recovery for business owners and their employees.
- Owners benefit by:
- Securing a fair market price for the business
- Receiving tax benefits
- Ensuring flexible timeline and terms of sales
- Preserving the legacy of their work
- Owner to Owners- Business Transition Hotline
- 646-363-6592
- Visit https://www.owner2owners.nyc/
Schools in NYC
- Pre-K, 3K, K-5, District 75 schools returning to in-person learning next week.
- Crucial: Testing consent forms
- Families can complete the consent form from their NYC School Account: https://mystudent.nyc/
Daily indicators
- COVID Hospitalizations: 146 (48.34% positivity rate)
- New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 1809
- Percentage tested positive: 4.76&
- 7-day rolling average: 4.80%
- “These numbers have changed a lot very rapidly,” the mayor said.
Q&A
- Schools — you’d like many to go back to five-day school days. How many schools will got five-day in-person?
- Clearly most schools can get there because we know how much space is available and how many kids are doing in-person learning.
- Schools and state guidance
- This is a new approach. We’ve talked about the previous 3% standard during the summer, but we’ve seen the change and how there was low positivity in schools.
- Tally on number of schools available for five-day schooling.
- We’re still figuring out the number with principals.
- Do you foresee restrictions increasing with an uptick in cases etc.?
- The thresholds are being surpassed, we need to give people a metric of what we need to do and where we stand with restrictions.
- Legal Aid Society has filed a lawsuit to get wi-fi to shelters
- We have gone comprehensively to every family, but what we found was families need different services, etc.
- Criteria: Is there a tipping point in community spread where these rising percentages spark schools to actually be a place where COVID spreads
- The reality of our schools has been striking. The numbers have been unbelievably favorable.
- Why can’t we nail down a number on how many schools will go five days a week?
- Asking for patience since there’s a lot going on and different variables.
- A substantial number are ready to return to five-day classes right away, others will need time.
- Monitoring numbers in daily indicators and zip code maps: Particular zip codes with high cases, do you have any insight on what’s happening?
- We’re seeing different things in different places for sure.
- Numbers growing are a warning sign that we have to be careful about social distancing, wearing masks, protecting our vulnerable population
- Hospitalizations: Are we seeing the trend stay within the parameters of what we saw in the spring? Who is hospitalized with more serious conditions? (demographic)
- Anywhere where we see a problem, we go to grassroots who have the most reach and offer as much testing as possible.
The latest official numbers:
As of Tuesday, there were 655,265 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,816 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
