Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, December 2, 2020

An NYPD traffic officer wearing personal protective equipment stands at a barricade after the city closed down a section of Bushwick Avenue due to COVID-19 concerns, Friday, March 27, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference with the latest on New York’s COVID-19 battle. Watch here or in video below.

Cuomo said it is his opinion that we’ll see a continued increase in COVID-19 infections through the holiday season and into early January.

How fast do cases increase? Cuomo said it’s up to the people and following guidelines.

Cuomo said the biggest concern is overwhelming hospitals with cases.

What happens post-January?



Answers directly related to effectiveness of vaccination program, Cuomo believes How fast? How fair? How inclusive? How much federal funding? How many people participate?

Return to “normal” economy: 75% – 85% of population vaccinated Some experts suggest 75% – 80% could be by June, July, August or September.



COVID-19 vaccine updates



New York’s first vaccine delivery (Pfizer) will be enough doses for 170,000 New Yorkers If all safety and efficacy approvals granted, NY expected to receive those doses on Dec. 15 By the end of December, the number of doses available nationwide is expected to be about 40 million, enough to vaccinate about 20 million Americans That’s about 6% of Americans New York State expects additional allocations of Pfizer’s vaccine, and the initial allocations of Moderna’s vaccine, later in December. Prime target for first vaccine recipients will be NY nursing home residents and staff (about 210,000 statewide). Will likely use follow-up vaccine deliveries to cover remaining nursing home residents/staff after initial 170,000 is allocated)



Vaccine plan concerns



Cuomo spoke to the FDA Dr. Stephen Hahn, FDA commissioner: New York panel to build confidence in vaccine Skepticism of federal approval of vaccine exists

Cuomo spoke to CDC Dr. Robert Redfield, director of CDC Inclusion of Black, brown and low-income communities in vaccine program is vital Undocumented community cannot be excluded

Vaccine funding Cuomo working with National Governors Association Cuomo reaching out to congressional leaders across Congress and Senate



NY new PSA



Cuomo unviled a new PSA ad warning New Yorkers of the dangers of “living room spread”

Warns people not to gather in small groups with friends and outside family members, even if it feels safe

Contact tracing data shows that about 20% of recent COVID-19 infections in NY came from small private gatherings

Daily Indicators (as of Dec. 1)



State positivity rate, including focus areas: 4.63% Without focus areas: 4.21% Specifically in only focus areas: 5.88%

Test results reported: 193,551

Statewide deaths: 69

Statewide hospitalizations: 3,924 (+150) ICU patients: 742 (+24) Intubations: 373 (+25)



10 a.m.

Mayor de Blasio gives an update on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below.

Small businesses in NYC



Businesses are struggling, many have decided to close shop.

Employee ownership NYC: Supporting equitable recovery for business owners and their employees.

Supporting equitable recovery for business owners and their employees. Owners benefit by: Securing a fair market price for the business Receiving tax benefits Ensuring flexible timeline and terms of sales Preserving the legacy of their work

Owner to Owners- Business Transition Hotline 646-363-6592 Visit https://www.owner2owners.nyc/

Business Transition Hotline

Schools in NYC



Pre-K, 3K, K-5, District 75 schools returning to in-person learning next week.

Crucial: Testing consent forms Families can complete the consent form from their NYC School Account: https://mystudent.nyc/



Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 146 (48.34% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 1809

Percentage tested positive: 4.76&

7-day rolling average: 4.80%

“These numbers have changed a lot very rapidly,” the mayor said.

Q&A



Schools — you’d like many to go back to five-day school days. How many schools will got five-day in-person? Clearly most schools can get there because we know how much space is available and how many kids are doing in-person learning.

Schools and state guidance This is a new approach. We’ve talked about the previous 3% standard during the summer, but we’ve seen the change and how there was low positivity in schools.

Tally on number of schools available for five-day schooling. We’re still figuring out the number with principals.

Do you foresee restrictions increasing with an uptick in cases etc.? The thresholds are being surpassed, we need to give people a metric of what we need to do and where we stand with restrictions.

Legal Aid Society has filed a lawsuit to get wi-fi to shelters We have gone comprehensively to every family, but what we found was families need different services, etc.

Criteria: Is there a tipping point in community spread where these rising percentages spark schools to actually be a place where COVID spreads The reality of our schools has been striking. The numbers have been unbelievably favorable.

Why can’t we nail down a number on how many schools will go five days a week? Asking for patience since there’s a lot going on and different variables. A substantial number are ready to return to five-day classes right away, others will need time.

Monitoring numbers in daily indicators and zip code maps: Particular zip codes with high cases, do you have any insight on what’s happening? We’re seeing different things in different places for sure. Numbers growing are a warning sign that we have to be careful about social distancing, wearing masks, protecting our vulnerable population

Hospitalizations: Are we seeing the trend stay within the parameters of what we saw in the spring? Who is hospitalized with more serious conditions? (demographic) Anywhere where we see a problem, we go to grassroots who have the most reach and offer as much testing as possible.



The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there were 655,265 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,816 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here