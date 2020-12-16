Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Virus outbreak new york

Commuters wearing masks pass through Penn Station, Monday, March 23, 2020 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing with the latest on COVID-19 in New York as the state anticipates a major snowstorm. Watch here or in video below.

Daily Indicators

  • Statewide positivity rate: 6.21%
    • Without micro-clusters: 5.86%
    • In micro-clusters specifically: 7.11%
  • Test results reported Tuesday: 160,947
  • COVID-19 fatalities Tuesday: 95
  • Hospitalizations Tuesday: 6,097 (+115)
    • ICU patients: 1,098 (+33)
    • Intubations: 611 (+31)

Statewide close-down possible in January?

  • Gov. Cuomo says, “Yes, of course it’s possible – anything is possible.”
  • What happens in the future is based on the actions of New Yorkers going forward, Cuomo said
  • Slowing the spread
    • Personal responsibility
    • Local governments must enforce rules
    • New PSA campaign for holidays to get information out to the public: “Celebrate smart” and “Health holidays”
  • Hospital management: Patient-load balance
    • Hospitals must shift to crisis-management mode, Cuomo said.
    • Hospitals and hospital systems must operate together, communicating and sharing patient loads to avoid overwhelming hospitals
    • Gov. Cuomo said individual hospitals not part of a system can prove to be problematic. They must form a relationship with a nearby system.
  • Surge & Flex
    • Hospitals should be watching the numbers and be prepared to adjust, communicate
    • GNYHA, Northwell Health, HANYS
    • Incompetent hospital management can lose their license

COVID vaccinations

  • Public education campaign to battle skepticism
  • Outreach to Black, brown and low-income communities
  • Expedited distribution and administration program that started this week
  • NY received 77,025 doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine Tuesday
    • So far, NY has received 87,750 total doses
    • Expect an additional 80,000 in next few days, which will go to residents in nursing homes
  • NY setting up “Regional Vaccination Hubs,” led by local hospital systems
    • Will develop plan in coordination with community leaders for a regional vaccination network
    • Will start once NY has enough doses to begin Phase II (essential workers and most-at-risk in general public)
    • Regional hub coordinator makes a plan pursuant to state guidelines for Phase II and will submit it to state for approval
      • Plans will be submitted first week of January
      • Reviewed and approved by NYS Department of Health
      • Plans in place and ready to go for Phase II
    • Phase II is anticipated to start late January, if vaccine supplies continue
  • NY launching the “Vaccinate New York” campaign and website
    • www.ny.gov/vaccine
    • Website is one-stop shop for vaccine information, safety, distribution, FAQs etc.
  • Cuomo said that in New York, “we will ensure the vaccination will be at no cost to the public.”
    • Today the NYS Department of Financial Services is directing health insurers to immediately cover any COVID vaccination administration costs in full.

Impending nor’easter updates

  • Cuomo anticipates declaring a State of Emergency as of 6 p.m. for Hudson Valley counties
    • Sullivan, Ulster, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, Tioga, Delaware, Broome, Green, Columbia

10 a.m.
New York City Mayor Bil de Blasio spoke at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens where more health-care workers are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Watch here or in video below.

Daily Indicators:
New suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in NYC Tuesday: 195 (56% of these tested positive)
COVID hospitalizations, per 100K New Yorkers: 3
New confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases Tuesday: 2,785
NYC COVID positivity rate, 7 day-average 5.71%

The latest official numbers:
As of Tuesday, there were 794,557 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28,002 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Monday forecast: Return of the G

Multiple killed in Colorado shooting, officials say

'Go back to your country': The long history of anti-Asian bigotry in the U.S.

Mild, sunny Tuesday ahead before next storm system makes its way into the region

'For Pete's Sake' helps create memories that last a lifetime for cancer patients, their families

New app 'Astoria Eats' is a cost-effective alternative to pricey delivery companies

Councilman Keith Powers talks accidental inmate releases, prisoner call recordings, anti-Asian attacks

NYC indoor fitness classes reopen at 33% capacity Monday

NYC high schools reopen Monday for in-person learning