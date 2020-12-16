Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, December 16, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing with the latest on COVID-19 in New York as the state anticipates a major snowstorm. Watch here or in video below.
Daily Indicators
- Statewide positivity rate: 6.21%
- Without micro-clusters: 5.86%
- In micro-clusters specifically: 7.11%
- Test results reported Tuesday: 160,947
- COVID-19 fatalities Tuesday: 95
- Hospitalizations Tuesday: 6,097 (+115)
- ICU patients: 1,098 (+33)
- Intubations: 611 (+31)
Statewide close-down possible in January?
- Gov. Cuomo says, “Yes, of course it’s possible – anything is possible.”
- What happens in the future is based on the actions of New Yorkers going forward, Cuomo said
- Slowing the spread
- Personal responsibility
- Local governments must enforce rules
- New PSA campaign for holidays to get information out to the public: “Celebrate smart” and “Health holidays”
- Hospital management: Patient-load balance
- Hospitals must shift to crisis-management mode, Cuomo said.
- Hospitals and hospital systems must operate together, communicating and sharing patient loads to avoid overwhelming hospitals
- Gov. Cuomo said individual hospitals not part of a system can prove to be problematic. They must form a relationship with a nearby system.
- Surge & Flex
- Hospitals should be watching the numbers and be prepared to adjust, communicate
- GNYHA, Northwell Health, HANYS
- Incompetent hospital management can lose their license
COVID vaccinations
- Public education campaign to battle skepticism
- Outreach to Black, brown and low-income communities
- Expedited distribution and administration program that started this week
- NY received 77,025 doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine Tuesday
- So far, NY has received 87,750 total doses
- Expect an additional 80,000 in next few days, which will go to residents in nursing homes
- NY setting up “Regional Vaccination Hubs,” led by local hospital systems
- Will develop plan in coordination with community leaders for a regional vaccination network
- Will start once NY has enough doses to begin Phase II (essential workers and most-at-risk in general public)
- Regional hub coordinator makes a plan pursuant to state guidelines for Phase II and will submit it to state for approval
- Plans will be submitted first week of January
- Reviewed and approved by NYS Department of Health
- Plans in place and ready to go for Phase II
- Phase II is anticipated to start late January, if vaccine supplies continue
- NY launching the “Vaccinate New York” campaign and website
- www.ny.gov/vaccine
- Website is one-stop shop for vaccine information, safety, distribution, FAQs etc.
- Cuomo said that in New York, “we will ensure the vaccination will be at no cost to the public.”
- Today the NYS Department of Financial Services is directing health insurers to immediately cover any COVID vaccination administration costs in full.
Impending nor’easter updates
- Cuomo anticipates declaring a State of Emergency as of 6 p.m. for Hudson Valley counties
- Sullivan, Ulster, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, Tioga, Delaware, Broome, Green, Columbia
10 a.m.
New York City Mayor Bil de Blasio spoke at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens where more health-care workers are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Watch here or in video below.
Daily Indicators:
New suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in NYC Tuesday: 195 (56% of these tested positive)
COVID hospitalizations, per 100K New Yorkers: 3
New confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases Tuesday: 2,785
NYC COVID positivity rate, 7 day-average 5.71%
The latest official numbers:
As of Tuesday, there were 794,557 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28,002 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
