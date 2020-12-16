Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, December 16, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing with the latest on COVID-19 in New York as the state anticipates a major snowstorm. Watch here or in video below.

Daily Indicators



Statewide positivity rate: 6.21% Without micro-clusters: 5.86% In micro-clusters specifically: 7.11%

Test results reported Tuesday: 160,947

COVID-19 fatalities Tuesday: 95

Hospitalizations Tuesday: 6,097 (+115) ICU patients: 1,098 (+33) Intubations: 611 (+31)



Statewide close-down possible in January?



Gov. Cuomo says, “Yes, of course it’s possible – anything is possible.”

What happens in the future is based on the actions of New Yorkers going forward, Cuomo said

Slowing the spread Personal responsibility Local governments must enforce rules New PSA campaign for holidays to get information out to the public: “Celebrate smart” and “Health holidays”

Hospital management: Patient-load balance Hospitals must shift to crisis-management mode, Cuomo said. Hospitals and hospital systems must operate together, communicating and sharing patient loads to avoid overwhelming hospitals Gov. Cuomo said individual hospitals not part of a system can prove to be problematic. They must form a relationship with a nearby system.

Surge & Flex Hospitals should be watching the numbers and be prepared to adjust, communicate GNYHA, Northwell Health, HANYS Incompetent hospital management can lose their license



COVID vaccinations



Public education campaign to battle skepticism

Outreach to Black, brown and low-income communities

Expedited distribution and administration program that started this week

NY received 77,025 doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine Tuesday So far, NY has received 87,750 total doses Expect an additional 80,000 in next few days, which will go to residents in nursing homes

NY setting up “Regional Vaccination Hubs,” led by local hospital systems Will develop plan in coordination with community leaders for a regional vaccination network Will start once NY has enough doses to begin Phase II (essential workers and most-at-risk in general public) Regional hub coordinator makes a plan pursuant to state guidelines for Phase II and will submit it to state for approval Plans will be submitted first week of January Reviewed and approved by NYS Department of Health Plans in place and ready to go for Phase II Phase II is anticipated to start late January, if vaccine supplies continue

NY launching the “Vaccinate New York” campaign and website www.ny.gov/vaccine Website is one-stop shop for vaccine information, safety, distribution, FAQs etc.

Cuomo said that in New York, “we will ensure the vaccination will be at no cost to the public.” Today the NYS Department of Financial Services is directing health insurers to immediately cover any COVID vaccination administration costs in full.



Impending nor’easter updates



Cuomo anticipates declaring a State of Emergency as of 6 p.m. for Hudson Valley counties Sullivan, Ulster, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, Tioga, Delaware, Broome, Green, Columbia



10 a.m.

New York City Mayor Bil de Blasio spoke at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens where more health-care workers are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Watch here or in video below.

Daily Indicators:

New suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in NYC Tuesday: 195 (56% of these tested positive)

COVID hospitalizations, per 100K New Yorkers: 3

New confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases Tuesday: 2,785

NYC COVID positivity rate, 7 day-average 5.71%

The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there were 794,557 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28,002 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here