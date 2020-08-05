Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, August 5, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

11 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released NY’s latest daily COVID-19 indicators.

Of 72,668 coronavirus tests reported Tuesday, 636 were positive, or 0.87% of the total.

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 564 Tuesday.

NY reported 4 COVID-19 fatalities Tuesday.

10 a.m.

Isaias aftermath



Visit nyc.gov/damagereport to report damages caused by the storm

to report damages caused by the storm Call 311 to report downed trees

COVID-19 in NYC



Since June 10, NYC has been under 3% of the percentage tested positive.

Starting Wednesday, city will implement COVID-19 checkpoints at key entry points in NYC, varying daily.

NYC partnering with transportation and tourism companies to support education and enforcement of COVID-19 (Hotels, trains, bus, car rental)

In order to facilitate quarantine, City will offer food, medication, housing, if needed.

Fines for up to $10,000 will be issued for violating quarantine.

Daily indicators



COVID hospitalizations: 66

H+H ICU admissions: 286

Percentage tested positive: 2%

Q&A



Gyms with filtration/when will more reopenings occur? Indoor dining, gyms, malls still serve as a threat to the rise in COVID-19. Constantly in talks with the state to decide when industries are safe to reopen.

Indoor dining, gyms, malls still serve as a threat to the rise in COVID-19. Constantly in talks with the state to decide when industries are safe to reopen. How will the city implement these checkpoints? Two separate challenges. People visiting NYC for whatever reasons. Important thing is checkpoints will send a powerful message that this quarantine law is important and crucial.

Two separate challenges. People visiting NYC for whatever reasons. Important thing is checkpoints will send a powerful message that this quarantine law is important and crucial. Checkpoints: We don’t want to back up traffic, so checkpoints will vary daily. Sheriff’s Department will monitor.

We don’t want to back up traffic, so checkpoints will vary daily. Sheriff’s Department will monitor. Eviction moratorium ends: “I think it is such a mistake” not to have clear guidance over having evictions caused by covid/economic reasons.Calling on the state to affirm that anyone in the situation where they can’t pay should be allowed to create a payment plan.

