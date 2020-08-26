Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, August 26, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

3 p.m. — NYC schools update

Watch below: Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza tour a Bronx school –

11:30 a.m. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone conference.

Daily indicators in NY



71K tests yesterday

0.79% infection rate (19th straight day under 1%)

3 new deaths reported

492 hospitalized

Enforcement in NY



Several locations cited for violating orders: 1 in Brooklyn, 1 in Queens, 1 in Staten Island, 1 in Suffolk

Calling on local governments to deal with compliance

COVID-19



CDC: If you’re someone who was positive for COVID-19, you don’t need to get tested.

“The only plausible rationale is they want fewer people taking tests, because as the president has said, if you won’t take tests, you won’t know how many people are COVID-positive.” So the number of positive cases in the country will go down.

“It totally violates public health standards.”

“When you can politicize public health, it is politicizing national security.”

“This is indefensible,” Dr. Howard Zucker said.

The CDC has been wrong, Cuomo said. “They have been wrong more than they have been right and we know they have been bullied by the president.”

Q&A



Increase in large weddings, large gatherings, particularly in Hasidic community If you have any info, pass it to authorities. They are violating the law. In NYC: 6,000 state troopers can’t substitute for 32,000 NYPD No evidence that it’s happening solely within the Hasidic community. We will continue to enforce.

MTA: Pat Foye said without federal funding, massive job cuts and service reductions will be made. Is there no state help? If federal legislation isn’t made, there will be no funding for the MTA, there’s no funding for schools, hospitals, local gov’t. It would be a financial catastrophe for the state of NY.



10 a.m. — NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily briefing. Watch in video below.

Traveling in NYC



About 20% of new cases can be traced to someone who traveled to a problem area

3,000 vehicle stops, 2 citations issued, 12,000+ face coverings handed out

If you need to travel or recently traveled, please follow rules.

Schools in NYC



“There is no health without mental health,” mayor said.

Bridge to School plan. READ MORE. Citywide strategy to help children cope and learn Curriculum to help students Training for teachers and principals Resources for both in-person and remote.

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza: We have worked so hard to build emotional support.

Bridge to School plan



Provides students with social, emotional activities as they return to school.

Materials and lessons will help build coping skills, process grief, etc.

With support of Robin Hood Foundation, Gray Foundation and Tiger Foundation, training and practices have been established.

Hotline will provide immediate answers educators may have to assist children.

Daily indicators



COVID hospital admissions: 71 (2.78% confirmed positive)

New cases on reported average: 233

Percentage tested positive: 0.83%

Q&A



Is it reasonable to believe school reopening won’t last too long? (Spike in cases, etc.) Of course there will be an increase in cases that need to be investigated. Follow data and science. If we need to address cases, it’s only a limited amount of time.

City council amending language in chokehold bill Concerns go far beyond the city. Talks have been need for reform and the need to address the growing problem of shootings and gun violence.

Labor Day weekend, what’s happening with J’Ouvert? NYPD has been working with community leaders. You won’t have the large events that we’re used to.



The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 430,774 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,297 deaths in New York.

