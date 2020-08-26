Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Wednesday, August 26, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
3 p.m. — NYC schools update
Watch below: Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza tour a Bronx school –
11:30 a.m. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone conference.
Daily indicators in NY
- 71K tests yesterday
- 0.79% infection rate (19th straight day under 1%)
- 3 new deaths reported
- 492 hospitalized
Enforcement in NY
- Several locations cited for violating orders:
- 1 in Brooklyn, 1 in Queens, 1 in Staten Island, 1 in Suffolk
- Calling on local governments to deal with compliance
COVID-19
- CDC: If you’re someone who was positive for COVID-19, you don’t need to get tested.
- “The only plausible rationale is they want fewer people taking tests, because as the president has said, if you won’t take tests, you won’t know how many people are COVID-positive.” So the number of positive cases in the country will go down.
- “It totally violates public health standards.”
- “When you can politicize public health, it is politicizing national security.”
- “This is indefensible,” Dr. Howard Zucker said.
- The CDC has been wrong, Cuomo said. “They have been wrong more than they have been right and we know they have been bullied by the president.”
Q&A
- Increase in large weddings, large gatherings, particularly in Hasidic community
- If you have any info, pass it to authorities. They are violating the law.
- In NYC: 6,000 state troopers can’t substitute for 32,000 NYPD
- No evidence that it’s happening solely within the Hasidic community.
- We will continue to enforce.
- MTA: Pat Foye said without federal funding, massive job cuts and service reductions will be made. Is there no state help?
- If federal legislation isn’t made, there will be no funding for the MTA, there’s no funding for schools, hospitals, local gov’t.
- It would be a financial catastrophe for the state of NY.
10 a.m. — NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily briefing. Watch in video below.
Traveling in NYC
- About 20% of new cases can be traced to someone who traveled to a problem area
- 3,000 vehicle stops, 2 citations issued, 12,000+ face coverings handed out
- If you need to travel or recently traveled, please follow rules.
Schools in NYC
- “There is no health without mental health,” mayor said.
- Bridge to School plan. READ MORE.
- Citywide strategy to help children cope and learn
- Curriculum to help students
- Training for teachers and principals
- Resources for both in-person and remote.
- Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza: We have worked so hard to build emotional support.
Bridge to School plan
- Provides students with social, emotional activities as they return to school.
- Materials and lessons will help build coping skills, process grief, etc.
- With support of Robin Hood Foundation, Gray Foundation and Tiger Foundation, training and practices have been established.
- Hotline will provide immediate answers educators may have to assist children.
Daily indicators
- COVID hospital admissions: 71 (2.78% confirmed positive)
- New cases on reported average: 233
- Percentage tested positive: 0.83%
Q&A
- Is it reasonable to believe school reopening won’t last too long? (Spike in cases, etc.)
- Of course there will be an increase in cases that need to be investigated. Follow data and science.
- If we need to address cases, it’s only a limited amount of time.
- City council amending language in chokehold bill
- Concerns go far beyond the city.
- Talks have been need for reform and the need to address the growing problem of shootings and gun violence.
- Labor Day weekend, what’s happening with J’Ouvert?
- NYPD has been working with community leaders. You won’t have the large events that we’re used to.
The latest official numbers:
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 430,774 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,297 deaths in New York.
